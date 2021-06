Topics Include Quantifying, Recognizing and Preventing the Synthetic Fraud at your Dealership. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft-pull products and services, is pleased to be hosting a critical industry event shining a spotlight on a costly topic: Synthetic Identity Fraud. One of the fastest-growing types of fraud, synthetic identity fraud was reported to cost businesses $1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $1.8 billion in 2021. Automotive dealers and lenders have been hit particularly hard, accounting for $453 million in losses reported last year and is expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. To make matters worse, the COVID pandemic has exponentially accelerated the pace over the past year.