Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thursday weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning fog followed by a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

www.fox26houston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentabc57.com

Dry Tuesday; rain chances Wednesday

It’s the first day of June, and temperature is normal for the day as we climb into the mid 70s this afternoon. It should stay dry, although a bit cloudy. Wednesday there is a nice chance for rain showers starting in the afternoon. A few of these showers will linger into the first part of Thursday. Then, we dry out and continue to warm up as we end the week.
Environmentfox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast

SE Texas is in a soggy weather pattern for the rest of the week and weekend. Showers will be likely each day and if heavy rainfall does occur it could easily lead to possible flooding since the ground is still wet from the recent rains. A Flash Flood Watch may be necessary before the end of the week, but there isn’t one just yet.
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Jackman Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jackman: Tuesday, June 1: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, June 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night;
Manila, UTPosted by
Manila Daily

Manila Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manila: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Index Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Index: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night;
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Hume Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hume: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Truckee weather: Highs to slowly drop over this week

Highs in the 80s will drop to the upper 60s by this coming Monday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be sunny with highs around 85. Lows will drop to 49 tonight, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph and gusts could hit 20 mph. Sunny skies will...
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Rainy season to continue into June

Grayson County residents saw anywhere from 6-10 inches of rain in May and the long range forecast says that wet weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon. On Monday alone, county officials saw 2.1 inches of rain in parts of the region. National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said the National...