Leftist members of Congress want you to believe only two Democrats are responsible for blocking President Joe Biden’s agenda: Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. In reality, the number of congressional Democrats skeptical of Biden’s proposals is probably much higher than that. After all, not everyone has the benefit of representing a deep blue district and amassing an enormous online presence, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat representative from New York. Some lawmakers actually need to care about what their constituents think.