Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gold + Platinum Discs Awarded to the Jimi Hendrix Experience Go to Auction

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two gold and one platinum disc plaques initially awarded to The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell will hit the auction block on Thursday (May 27) via U.K. auction house Ewbank's. All three are expected to fetch thousands of dollars each. The gold awards from the Recording Industry Association of...

classicrock1069.com
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
447
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Redding
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Billy Cox
Person
Mitch Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Gold Awards#Double Platinum#Studio Album#Riaa#Crash Landing#Hendrix Mitchell And#Band Of Gypsys#British#Ewbank S Auctions#Ewbank S Entertainment#Voodoo Chile#Bandleader Jimi Hendrix#Platinum Discs#Silver#Love Award#Purple Haze#U K#Confirmed Provenance#Pounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Music
Related
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Jimi Hendrix :: Nine To The Universe

Musings of Jimi Hendrix collaborating with Miles Davis have stoked rumors for nearly half a century, but the consummation of these two giants of American sound collage never came to fruition. The guitarist left us in 1970, and either their teaming up never happened, or it wasn’t documented (let us keep hoping, heads).
Musicplanetsixstring.com

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany’s Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that’s when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song ‘Purple Haze’, I was totally enthralled: ‘How’s he doing that?’ I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn’t have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, ‘Woah! This is another level on guitar.’ So I was very much a fan of that.”
Musicthecurrent.org

Today in Music History: David Bowie released "Space Oddity"

Today in 1969, David Bowie released "Space Oddity" just in time for the first Apollo 11 lunar landing. The song reached No. 5 in the U.K. chart, but in the U.S, it stalled at No. 124. When it was re-released as a single in 1973, the song reached No. 15 on the Billboard Chart and became Bowie's first hit single in America. It became one of Bowie's signature songs and one of four of his songs to be included in "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll". The song was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey", with a title that plays on the film's title, and in January 2016, it reentered singles charts around the world following Bowie's death.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Bobblehead Of JIMI HENDRIX Setting His Guitar On Fire To Arrive In August

Jimi Hendrix's estate has partnered with Kollectico to create a new bobblehead figure commemorating the legendary guitarist's June 1967 performance at the Monterey Pop Festival which he ended by dousing his guitar in lighter fluid and setting it on fire. The "Live At Monterey" bobbleheads are officially licensed, hand-sculpted and...
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

K.K. Downing Proud of Grabbing Jimi Hendrix’s Empty Coke Bottle

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled sneaking backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 in a bid to meet Jimi Hendrix. Already a big fan of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Downing managed to find his way to the trio’s dressing room caravan on the British island. In a new interview on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker, he shared his pride over recovering souvenirs from the adventure.
Musicthebrag.com

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist says Jimi Hendrix is his ‘Rock God’

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has revealed that his ultimate Rock God would be the late and great legend Jimi Hendrix in a new interview. Speaking on BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, the KK’s Priest rocker chose the ‘Bold As Love’ singer for their ‘Rock God’ segment while fondly recalling the time he went to see the iconic music legend play no less than six times.
MusicPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Reissue Roundup: Spring Sets From Fleetwood Mac, the Who and More

The past three months haven't delivered a huge bounty of reissues and archival recordings, but there have been some great records nonetheless. The usual assortment of deluxe editions, super deluxe editions and vinyl-and-multi-disc-stuffed box sets arrived. But there are also sets dedicated to a lost '60s band's entire recording output and an album including the last U.S. concert by one of the 20th century's most adventurous artists.
Musicrock929rocks.com

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana Members Have Recorded New Music Together

Dave Grohl said that he and surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear have gotten together for spontaneous jam sessions that resulted in recording new music. Grohl explained in a new interview how Novoselic, who is a pilot, will fly down on occasion to Los Angeles where he and Smear live. When that happens, the three musicians will jam if there’s an open studio nearby or if any instruments are around.
Musicjazziz.com

Featured Album: 2B3 – ‘Jimi’ (Self Release)

Not only one of the most sonically innovative guitarists in any genre, Jimi Hendrix wrote tunes that have become indelibly etched in the minds of generations of rock fans. Built around meaty riffs that hark back to his blues and R&B influences, Hendrix’s songs provide durable platforms on which to expand and improvise. That’s the m.o. of organ trio B23, who delve into the late guitar icon’s songbook on their new release, Jimi. The album came about serendipitously, when Hammond B3 player Jeff Jenkins (Phil Woods, Freddie Hubbard) and drummer Mike Marlier (Benny Golson, Dave Grusin) invited guitarist Mike Abbott (Randy Brecker, Maria Schneider) to play on a rendition of “Foxey Lady” they were cutting for a different release.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP. The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.
Musicloudersound.com

Steve Cropper interview: Jimi Hendrix, John Belushi, and celebrity cowbell

The guitarist with Booker T. & The M.G.’s, Stax Records’ house band, Steve Cropper backed scores of soul greats during the 60s as well as being a go-to producer. He’s also a songwriter whose compositions include classics such as Wilson Pickett’s In The Midnight Hour, Eddie Floyd’s Knock On Wood and Otis Redding’s (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone & Swae Lee Go 12X Platinum With "Sunflower"

Back in 2018, movie fans fell in love with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It was a truly incredible animated movie that told a brand new story in the Spider-Man universe. While the characters, plot, and visuals were great, there is no denying that the movie had a wonderful soundtrack as well. In fact, there were some big hits to come from the soundtrack, including "Sunflower" which featured the likes of Post Malone and Swae Lee.
Shoppingkitco.com

Rare gold coin sold for $18.9mln at Sotherby's auction

(Kitco News) - A rare gold has been sold at auction in the U.S. for $18.9 million. The face value of the collector's item was just $20 and the "Double Eagle" was the last gold coin produced for intended circulation in America. The coin was expected to sell for between $10 million and $15 million, so the price far exceeded the record valuation.
Rock Musicwhathifi.com

18 songs that sound their best on vinyl

There are some songs that just sound better on vinyl. Sometimes it's that imperfection that's needed to bring a track to life. This is a selection of our favourite tracks to really illustrate the point. What do you think of our choices? Let us know the songs you'd include in...
Music1045wjjk.com

Stu’s Latest “Must Have”: “Flaming Guitar” Jimi Hendrix Bobblehead!

Stu has a problem. He’s a compulsive shopper. When he’s out, especially at record stores, he tends to spend too much money buying a variety of collectibles….. You know…..t-shirts…..incense and incense burners…..Pop funk figures…..and more!. He’s even picked up a bobblehead or two……actually has a Bettie Page bobblehead in his...