TOKYO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Innovation Platform, Plug and Play Japan KK ( Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 91 Japanese and international startups into their Summer/Fall 2021 Batch, which will be carried out from June to September 2021. These startups, selected by 44 corporate partners, will be joining one of the following programs: IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, or one of the two newly launched verticals, New Materials and Energy . Startups that will be accepted into the Smart Cities accelerator program will be announced in July 2021 due to its program period change.