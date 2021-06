Think back to the last sermon you heard. Do you remember it? What was the passage? What was the topic? What was the main idea? What were the supporting points?. Odds are you don’t remember many of these things. You might remember a funny story or two. Maybe you remember the topic or the passage. But let’s be honest. With everything going on in your life, it’s hard to remember what the preacher talked about last week, much less what he talked about last month or last year. I’ve listened to thousands of sermons in my life. Today, I remember bits and pieces from a dozen or so.