Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online Now Available for Free on Nintendo Switch: Download Volume and Collaboration with Fall Guys – Nintenderos

SUPER ARCADE SOCCER 2021 lets you play soccer like never before, combining the best in new technology and classic retro games. It’s the best of both worlds! Tactics meets intense gameplay in a one-of-a-kind game you’re sure to enjoy. Face off against IA like you’ve never seen before. Enjoy a wide variety of competitions and an extensive database with the best teams and players in the world. Play with or against your friends in leagues, cups and friendlies. Even a local 2 vs 2 match! Pass, dribble, shoot, head, volley... Do whatever it takes to outscore your opponent by the final whistle. FEATURES: - Real-life teams and players (Clubs and International Teams). - Leagues, cups and friendly matches. - Local 2 vs 2 matches. - Awesome ball physics. - Configure your lineup. - Choose from different tactics. - Real-life sound. - Player has 7 skills (shooting, passing, aerial ability, strength, control, stamina and speed). Endless ways to customize each player (hair, beard, physique, skin tone, etc.). The game includes 100 clubs, 60 international teams and 1,800 players based on real-life players.