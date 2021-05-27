Cancel
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Smartphone Review

ephotozine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is an inexpensive smartphone with 5G connectivity and it fits well in the hand, is comfortable to hold and looks great. However, the sacrifices that have been made to create a smartphone with 5G for around/under £200 are just a few too many as there's only a 48MP main camera on the rear, no optical zoom and no 4K video (although, some other smartphones in this price range don't offer 4K video either). The display could be better, too, and some basic modes such as panorama mode are missing from the device. If a great price and 5G connectivity are important to you then the Redmi Note 10 5G could be of interest however, we'd recommend you look at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro which doesn't have 5G but it does have quite a few more pros without breaking the bank.

www.ephotozine.com
