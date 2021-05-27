Cancel
Girls Lacrosse: SCT final preview — No. 6 Trinity Hall vs. No. 9 Rumson-FH

By Brian Deakyne
1-Trinity Hall (14-0) vs. 2-Rumson-Fair Haven (15-2), 4. Trinity Hall, one of just three remaining undefeated teams in New Jersey, played its way into the Shore Conference Tournament title game for the first time in its brief program history with a 17-5 win over No. 4-seed Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals on Wednesday. Prior to that win, Trinity Hall beat No. 8-seed Middletown South, 15-2, in the quarterfinals and No. 17-seed Lacey, 19-2, in the first round.

