CLEVELAND — When you're considering freezing your eggs, there are a lot of financial, long-term and legal concerns to think about. In third and final installment of a special series on egg freezing on my 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast, International Fertility Law Group attorney Molly O'Brien joins me to talk through additional issues that come up, with Molly sharing her expertise as someone who practices law in this area, worked for years at an egg donor and surrogacy agency, and has frozen her own eggs.