Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photographer Documents Tiny House Revamp

ephotozine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring lockdown, most of us have pruned the garden within an inch of its life and put a lick of paint on the house walls but in the Riley household, the house that got a little bit of attention isn't quite big enough to fit the average size human in.

www.ephotozine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny House#Fish#Camera#Doll#Sylvanian#Ii#Smc Pentax#Renovation#Wallpaper#Paint#Lighting#Blog#Family Member#Daylight#Documents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
PhotographyKentucky New Era

Photographs and memories

I’m not sure when or where the photograph that was delivered to me in the mail was taken, only that it was long before me or my older brother were around. The black-and-white photograph was a 3x5 with nothing written on the back of it to indicate that when or where. It was a picture of my mom and dad in a selfie-like pose but long before selfies were a thing.
Carstinyhouseblog.com

Tiny House Diversity

One big draw to me when I first became interested in tiny houses 14 years ago was the diversity of construction options. I was drawn to them all: yurts, floating houses, log cabins, vans, RVs, sheep wagons, and even Overlanding trucks. In this month’s issue, Christina interviews a medical worker...
Home & Gardentinyhouseblog.com

4 Simple Outdoor Shower Ideas for Tiny Houses

Today is the official start of summer and there is no better way to celebrate than to cool off under some running water in the sunshine. Being able to shower or bathe outside adds an entirely new dimension to any home, especially a tiny house. Outdoor showers can be added...
Podcasttinyhouseblog.com

Alex Ontiveros and Is Tiny House Certification Worth It?

Ethan in his podcast this week discusses with Alex Ontiveros who runs Pacific West tiny homes about certification of tiny homes. Ethan who has always been skeptical of certification wants to see if Alex can convince him of its worth. In the last episode, Jenifer Levini didn’t help Ethan’s skepticism. Can Alex change his mind?
AnimalsPosted by
Digital Camera World

How to photograph birds in flight

Wildlife photography can be a challenging endeavor, and one of the hardest techniques to master is capturing a bird in flight. Many birds are extremely agile on the wing, which makes them unpredictable and therefore difficult to track. As with any photographic technique, though, practice makes perfect, so we visited the Hawk Conservancy Trust in Andover, UK, to hone our snapping skills during their fantastic flying displays.
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Interview: Travis Fox's beautiful, haunting drone photographs document America's scars

Travis Fox has spent his career using emerging forms of technology as journalistic storytelling tools. He was the first video producer to win an Emmy for an online video and was part of the team at the Washington Post that helped establish that new form of online journalism. Fox was an early adopter of drones and currently serves as the Director of Visual Journalism at The Craig Newmark School of Journalism.
Sag Harbor, NYsagharborexpress.com

From The Ashes: A New Book by Photographer Michael Heller Documents tthe Rebirth of Sag Harbor Cinema

December 16, 2016, is a date that will long live in the memories of Sag Harbor residents. Early that morning, a fire ignited in the rear of the Compass building on Main Street and soon, whipped by strong winds on the coldest day of the year, began its march south on Main Street. By the time it was extinguished later in the day, the conflagration had taken out several buildings, including a large portion of the Sag Harbor Cinema.
PhotographyHartford Courant

The best printer for photographers

Even though photographers don’t make photo prints as frequently as they used to, having a photo printer available is still a nice option. For advanced photographers, photo printers need to create sharp prints in vibrant colors at a variety of print sizes. Fun printers exist too, allowing you to create instant prints from your smartphone. Photo printers offer quite a bit of versatility.
Home & Gardenjacksonvillefreepress.com

Tiny House Living Cuts Cost, Corners Creates Space for Need Not What

The Great American Tiny House Show took over the Prime Osborn Convention Center with a display of homes for home buyers to inspect for a life of minimization. Attendees were able to tour more than 20 different types of tiny homes, including tiny houses on wheels, shipping container homes, park models, skoolies and DIY structures. A number of professional builders, DIYers, tiny house advocates and other speakers appeared on the main staged to answer questions, provide pamphlets and cost details to interested buyers. Since 2012, the tiny-house architectural and social movement has been advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially “living with less.” “We’ve been looking into tiny houses for my autistic niece who is 16. The family plans to place a tiny house in her backyard so she can feel independent once she turns 18” said DIYer Amy Dyson pictured right with DIYer partner Krystal Goggins.
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Columbia artist Katie Barnes creates delight with tiny house sculptures

Adherents of the tiny house movement have nothing on Katie Barnes. The Columbia artist hand-builds distinct ceramic houses, each just a few inches high and wide. Barnes' sculptures enjoy homecomings in a range of places. Some reside indoors — homes within homes; others rest outdoors in a garden or yard, suggesting the spot a fairy might rest its head or raise a family.
Economytinyhouseblog.com

Joshua and Shelley Engberg Tiny House Dreamers to Trailer Manufacturers

In today’s podcast, Ethan talks with my friends Joshua and Shelley Engberg who in 2014 decided to design a custom trailer to build their tiny dream home. Finding it very frustrating they decided to jump in and start their own business called Tiny House Basics. In 2021 they have now...
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

Minimaliste Custom Builds Magnolia V8 Tiny House With Rooftop Deck

The French tiny house maker Minimaliste has recently come up with the latest version of its popular Magnolia model. The all-new Magnolia V8 looks similar to the previous models on the outside but it features a rooftop deck complete with railing. Its interior design is also different, especially the layout of the living area.
AnimalsThe Independent

Tenant documents mouse droppings and cockroaches in council housing

A council housing tenant in London’s Mitcham has been documenting the “unliveable” conditions at the property, including mouse droppings, dead insects and broken and waterlogged kitchen cabinets. Kwajo Tweneboa, 22, said the home had an “asbestos-filled ceiling” and was “not even fit for animals,” according to PA Media. He and his two siblings were threatened with eviction when their father died from cancer last year, he said.
Photographyworldphoto.org

Interview: Student Photographer of the Year

Congratulations again on being awarded the Sony World Photography Awards 2021 Student Photographer of the Year. How does it feel just over one month on?. I am absolutely humbled to have won the Sony World Photography Awards Student Competition, especially while being surrounded by so many talented individuals. This award will help me build relationships and propel my career in ways that would not have been possible otherwise.
Photographypcdn.co

Photographer to musical stars

Daniel Coston gives some details about taking this picture of Johnny Cash. In addition to the slide screen presentation, photographer Daniel Coston was flanked by dozens of the photographs he’s shot over the years. Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee. Daniel Coston talks about shooting pictures of musicians not just when...
Photographynaturettl.com

How to Photograph Minimalist Landscapes

Minimalism is one of the most recognised and, arguably, one of the most powerful movements in art. It emerged in western art, architecture, and design in the 1960s, although it has its roots in the reductive tendencies of Modernism. Its main principle is that ‘less is more’, which results in...
Maricopa, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Maricopa surf park plan: Swim-up tiki bar, hotel and tiny house village

Water fun is the focus at the 70-plus acre park, of course, with two wave/surf pools, multiple water slides, a lazy river, splash pad and four swimming pools, including an infinity pool with a swim-up tiki bar, according to the rendering filed with the city. Night surfing is planned under the lights.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Oasis revamps shelter staffing

CADILLAC — Survivors of domestic violence and abuse have long been served by the shelter operated by Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac. But over the past year, Oasis leadership has re-calibrated the way the shelter runs, freeing up staff so they can spend more time on advocacy work. In...
Animalsifallsjournal.com

Tiny turtles

Each year in mid June a couple large turtles bury eggs on a south facing slope in Bob Carlson's yard. Then exactly 11 months later, after being in the ground all winter, the eggs hatch in mid May, he reports. "These small guys, not much larger than a penny, then...