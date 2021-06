It’s that time of year, our children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends are graduating from preschool, kindergarten, high school, vocational school, or college. This ceremony which can be rather lengthy and some would say boring is an important event held at the end of years of education. It’s a ceremony steeped in tradition and symbolism. The wearing of a cap and gown symbolizes recognition and achievement and dates as far back as the 12th century. The ceremony itself symbolizes the end of one chapter in your life and the beginning of another. The throwing of the graduation cap in the air in celebration is basically a symbol that says, ‘We did it!’