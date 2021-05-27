Cancel
The RNC NEEDS MAGA For Fundraising

By BlabberBuzz
blabber.buzz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump keeps bringing in the funds for the Republican National Committee. Politico, in a story posted, noted that Trump is the GOP's "cash cow." "There was this pregnant pause around the impeachment and Jan. 6 riot, that was 'Trump was toxic and Trump doesn't want us to use his name,'" said GOP fundraiser Dan Eberhart. "But we've now reverted back to the past five years, where Trump is the biggest name in Republican politics. He's the best name at bringing in money and we need to lean into that."

www.blabber.buzz
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Frightening New Republican Consensus

Former President Donald Trump has been speaking publicly about running to reclaim the White House in 2024, but he’s also reportedly expecting to make a comeback before then. “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ ace Trump reporter, tweeted Tuesday.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

RNC, NRSC want to join the fight over Florida’s new election law

Three lawsuits have been filed with numerous plaintiffs and defendants on both sides. The fight is piling up over Florida’s new election law. Attorneys for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) filed a motion to intervene in two lawsuits challenging the measure. The elections...
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
PoliticsAmerican Thinker

To Save The Republican Party, the GOP Must Die

The GOP must die. The Grand Old Party is over and unsalvageable. The name finds its origin in the post-Civil War era as the party that saved the Union, but whatever positive connotations may have come with the GOP moniker are dead and gone now. Today, GOP conjures images of gray hairs at the country club and board meetings at Halliburton, and it seems the only thing it is interested in saving is the status quo. There was a time when these perceptions could be dismissed as partisan pejoratives, but at some point, Republican Party leadership chose to embrace and embody the characterization. Fool me twice, shame on me.
POTUSNBC News

Trump's back. Here's what his re-entry means for 2024.

WASHINGTON — Defeated presidents usually go away — at least for a long while. Not Donald Trump. Trump returns to the electoral battlefield Saturday as the marquee speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention. He plans to follow up with several more rallies in June and July to keep his unique political base engaged in the 2022 midterms and give him the option of seeking the presidency again in 2024.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Republicans May Blow Up the Presidential Debate Process

When it comes to accusing the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates of being unfair to Republicans, the party is picking up where Donald Trump left off. In a letter, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel threatened to take a sledgehammer to the general election tradition, calling for “significant reforms” and claiming the CPD—which boasts a Republican co-chair and has organized the events for more than three decades—has “undermined the conditions for fair and impartial debates,” CNN reports.
Miami, FLStar-Banner

DeSantis fights social-media giants to endear himself with MAGA crowd

By signing Florida’s new Big Tech law, Gov. Ron DeSantis has stood up for the dubious freedom of politicians to spread as many lies as they please, no matter how dangerous. So what if the statute is unconstitutional?. The treasured First Amendment of the Constitution says the government can’t infringe...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
POTUSThe Guardian

Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his...
Presidential Electionpatriotdailypress.org

RNC Will Advise Presidential Nominee to Skip Debates Unless Reforms Adopted

The Republican National Committee (RNC) criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) that has organized the presidential and vice presidential general election debates for over thirty years, stating that it will advise GOP presidential candidates against participating in debates until reforms are adopted. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel penned a letter...
Congress & CourtsLynchburg News and Advance

Nelson Letters to the Editor: June 3

Well, the Republicans in the US Senate did as expected and turned their collective backs on the truth of what happened on January 6, 2021. Even with the Democrats agreeing to all the stipulations sought by the House Republicans, even with the Democrats bending over backwards to satisfy the Republicans, they cried “NO!” They have no desire to see or hear the truth because the truth paints them and the biggest liar to ever occupy the Oval office as the treasonous criminals they are. They sought to disrupt 200 plus years of the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. Their followers temporarily stopped the certification of the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden President and they did it based on the lies of Donald Trump. That is so sick I’m amazed that any patriotic American can still stand to be seen with Trump or to believe a single word coming from his mouth.