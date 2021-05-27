The RNC NEEDS MAGA For Fundraising
Former President Donald Trump keeps bringing in the funds for the Republican National Committee. Politico, in a story posted, noted that Trump is the GOP's "cash cow." "There was this pregnant pause around the impeachment and Jan. 6 riot, that was 'Trump was toxic and Trump doesn't want us to use his name,'" said GOP fundraiser Dan Eberhart. "But we've now reverted back to the past five years, where Trump is the biggest name in Republican politics. He's the best name at bringing in money and we need to lean into that."www.blabber.buzz