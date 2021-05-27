Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Growing U.S. oil demand could crimp booming crude exports

By Alex Longley, Sheela Tobben, Andres Guerra Luz on
worldoil.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) - The U.S. oil market is showing clear signs of tightening on the back of strengthening demand, raising a question about whether the nation’s booming crude exports could slow. Two key measures of U.S. market strength rallied to the highest levels in months this week, suggesting physical supply is...

www.worldoil.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#U S Oil Exports#Oil Demand#U S Crude Oil#U S Exports#Market Demand#Bloomberg#Wti#Standard Chartered#Adnoc#Shell#Pemex#Crude Trading Trends#U S Exporters#U S Market Strength#Brent Crude Prices#Commodities Research#Traders#Competitiveness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Industryspglobal.com

Malaysian May palm oil stocks to hit 8-month high as exports stall: survey

Industry expects slower export growth due to Indian lockdowns. Malaysia's palm oil ending stocks could exceed 1.6 million mt in May, which would represent the highest level since September, as a pandemic-led slowdown in India and the arrival of new Brazilian soybeans into China dampened exports in the second half of the month, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Platts.
Trafficrigzone.com

EIA Raises 2021 Oil Price Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2021 Brent oil price forecast in its latest short term energy outlook. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its 2021 Brent oil price forecast in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report. The organization now sees Brent spot prices averaging...
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future [2021-2029]| Key Vendors: Saudi Aramco , ADNOC , BP(UK) , KNPC

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 was published by Market.biz blends an in-depth overview of foreign markets with a specific viewpoint on the sector in question. The Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market report, evaluates the business status and potential of major regions from the perspective of key players, and application/end-user industries. The latest report on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is a depiction of the end-to-end analysis of this business vertical and includes quite some information about the industry, concerning pivotal parameters such as the most recent market tendencies, present revenue, market share, market size, periodic deliverables, and profits estimations for the forecast period.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US refined product stocks climb on stronger refinery runs, weaker demand

US refined product inventories were sharply higher in the week ended June 4, US Energy Information Administration data showed June 9, as strengthened refinery runs were met by tepid demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total gasoline inventories climbed 7.05 million barrels in...
New York City, NYbywire.news

Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand

NEW YORK -Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following U.S. Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.99 a barrel by 12:35...
Energy Industryapanews.net

Seplat CEO harps on role of technology in Nigeria’s competitiveness in oil market

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has said that technology will play a key role in ensuring Nigeria stays cost competitive in today’s oil market. Speaking at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja. Brown noted that with the International Energy Agency (IEA) setting out a road map to what it believes is required to achieve net carbon zero 2050 coupled with oil prices rising on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, traders betting on sustained revival in oil demand and the activities of OPEC/OPEC+, that the end consumers, suppliers of energy, governments / regulators and providers of capital could be said to be in control of market outcomes.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Petroleum Demand Declines for Second Week; Oil Production Ticks Up

Demand for U.S. petroleum fell for a second consecutive week, while crude production rebounded, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. Refinery utilization, however, reached a 2021 high, the agency said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR). Refineries operated at 91.3% of their capacity and inputs averaged 15.9 million b/d during the week ended June 4, up 327,000 b/d from the previous week.
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Brent oil to average US$68 in 3Q21, says EIA

KUALA LUMPUR (June 10): Brent Crude prices are expected to average US$68 per barrel (pb) in the third quarter this year (3Q21), said the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its latest monthly short-term energy outlook (STEO), the forecast was higher by as much as US$5 per barrel from the...
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Oil dips as growing U.S. fuel supplies cloud summer rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as an increase in U.S. fuel stockpiles clouded the outlook for a strong demand rebound during the summer driving season. Futures in New York ended Wednesday close to unchanged after a choppy trading session. Domestic gasoline stockpiles rose by more than 7 million barrels last week, the most since April 2020, and distillate inventories also increased, according to a U.S. government report. At the same time, a rolling average of gasoline demand ticked lower for the first time in a month despite the country entering its traditional peak fuel consumption season last week.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as EIA reports a drop in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles climb

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended June 4. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts had forecast a decline of 4.1 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 7 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply gains of 1 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their early gains after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $70.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $70.32 before the supply data.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

NOCs to Fill Void as Majors Retreat from Oil and Gas

(Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp. decided to get out of a big oil field in Iraq, the government took on the unusual role of salesman. Iraqi officials pitched West Qurna-1 to likely buyers from among Exxon’s supermajor peers, including arch-rival Chevron Corp. There weren’t any takers. That left Iraq...
Virginia Stateemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia Gas Prices Remain Steady as Crude Oil Prices Climb

VIRGINIA BEACH — Prices at the pump remain steady in Virginia at $2.93, despite the price for crude oil rising. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million b/d to 9.15 million b/d for the week ending May 28. During the same week, total gasoline stocks increased to nearly 234 million bbl as U.S. refinery utilization jumped to 88.7%—the highest rate since February 2020.
Energy IndustryWNCY

U.S. EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 5.41 million bpd. In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 90,000 bpd to 3.64 million bpd.
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Global oil production to match rising consumption in coming months: EIA

HOUSTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday that global oil production will increase to match rising levels of global oil consumption in the coming months, leading to relatively balanced global oil markets. In its June's Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA...
Trafficdtnpf.com

WTI Tops $70 as EIA Lifts Price Outlook, OECD Oil Demand

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) boosted its 2021 price outlook for U.S. and international crude benchmarks, reflecting an accelerated pace of fuel consumption in countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Also, OPEC+'s gradual easing in production quotas leaves intact a global destocking pattern through the end of 2021.
Trafficspglobal.com

REFINERY MARGIN TRACKER: US margins weaken as gasoline demand dips

US refining margins were mixed for the week ended June 4 as crude prices rose on stock draws and as increased refinery runs added to product stocks, an S&P Global Platts analysis showed June 8. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The broad trend...