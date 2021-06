Body camera footage captured an officer in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania hugging an armed woman after police convinced her to drop her weapon as she was having a mental health crisis. Law enforcement said she was at risk of harming herself. The woman had a loaded handgun and was threatening to take her own life. “Is something bothering you, honey?” a member of law enforcement can be heard asking the woman. An officer with crisis intervention training created a connection with her and managed to calm her down enough for her to drop the gun. Later, officers rubbed her back as she...