By the time No Time To Die is released into theaters, it will almost be six years to the day that the previous James Bond film, Spectre, was released. Undoubtedly, there will be some fans of the Daniel Craig era that will need a refresh on the events of that 2015 film, as it’s been a while and it’s not a particularly popular chapter. However, if you should take anything from that film, it’s the gigantic, award-winning explosion that was just shared on social media in celebration of Throwback Thursday.