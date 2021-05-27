Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Friends Cast Reveals What Their Characters Would Actually Be Doing Today

By Amanda Ray Byerly
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's here! It's finally here! "Friends: The Reunion" is officially upon us!. In the days, weeks, months (and even year) leading up to the highly anticipated homecoming, the famous "Friends" cast has been doing major press in an effort to ramp up ratings. As reported by CNN, that also included the cast sitting down with People and discussing where they think their characters might be today.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Friends#Famous People#Real Housewives#Wonderful People#Desperate Housewives#Cnn#Actor Jennifer Aniston#Faces#Sort#Crying#Today#Dry Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesthewolf.ca

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals How Much Of A ‘Family’ They Are

The cast of “Friends” is finally back together. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer recently reunited for an upcoming HBO Max special, and they spoke to People about what it was like being on the Warner Bros. set again. “I was flooded with...
MoviesDigital Courier

Will There Be a ‘Friends’ Movie? Plus, Where Would Everyone Be Today?

If all you want after seeing the six stars of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — reunited in the HBO Max special is more from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, sadly, it sounds like you’re out of luck.
TV SeriesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.
TV Seriesradiojamestown.com

"Friends" cast reveal if they've hooked up with each other

Ever wonder if any members of the Friends cast have hooked up with each other? Well, wonder no more. While sitting down with Access Hollywood ahead of their new HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer shared that the group, which includes the women of the show -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow -- made a pact that they would not get romantically involved with each other.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The One Where The Cast Speculates On What The "Friends" Are Doing Now

So do you think Friends stars Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will reunite for a special about the making of the reunion special? Because after one long, COVID-rattled road to get here, HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion is currently flowing on the streaming service as you read this (but don't do anywhere yet). And this is definitely "The One Where They Brought Along Some Impressive Other Friends," with BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai also checking in. But the entire special wasn't just about looking ahead- so if you're interested, we're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because the cast offers their thoughts on where the gang would be now and what they would be doing.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Friends’ Reunion Best Moments — Including Where the Characters Would Be Today

They’re back and telling all. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) reunited on screen for the first time since the 2004 series finale of Friends. During the new reunion special, set to be released on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27, the group reminisced about their 10 years together, walked through the original sets of the show and answered questions from host James Corden.
TV Serieseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Friends would not feature all-white cast if it was made today, says director

The executive producer and director of Friends has said the show would not feature an all-white main cast if it was made today. The beloved sitcom, which has returned with a long-awaited reunion special, remains widely popular but has been criticised for not featuring more non-white actors. Kevin Bright said...
TV SeriesRefinery29

The Cast Of Friends Revealed A Secret Offscreen Romance That May Break The Internet

The six iconic characters of '90s sitcom Friends had their fair share of crushes, kisses, and even full-blown serious relationships with each other. But the real-life cast has always maintained that offscreen, they're all just friends. However, during the highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, (spoilers ahead) the actors dropped a huge bombshell: Two of the cast members weren't always platonic.
TV Seriesnewsverses.com

‘Buddies’ co-creators say sitcom’s lack of range wasn’t intentional

The creatives answerable for bringing “Buddies” to life on the small display screen are talking up in regards to the present’s lack of range. Sequence creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and government producer Kevin Shiny referenced the sitcom’s all-White solid and stated if the present had been to have premiered immediately, the solid can be totally different.
TV & VideosJustice

When David Schwimmer Initially Met Matt LeBlanc On Friends, He Assumed

People are rediscovering all of their favourite characters, situations, and old fights thanks to the HBO Max reunion of the now-classic NBC sitcom “Friends.” Yes, the love connection between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston) was ultimately the show’s bookend, but each character had their own intricate storyline that spanned ten seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Womanly Live

Throwback: The ‘Friends’ Cast Then & Now

Ahead of the reunion special that’s just around the corner, we’re taking a look at our favorite characters from the 90’s classic and what they’re getting up to. For many of the core actors from “Friends,” the program was a launching pad for what would become skyrocketing careers as writers, directors, actors, presenters, and more.
TV & VideosComicBook

Friends: The Reunion Fans Have Turned Matt LeBlanc Into an Irish Uncle Meme

Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max this week and it's been a delight for fans of the original sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and it's had Twitter abuzz. Many folks were freaking out about some of the reunion's special guests while others were bummed by the big absences. The latest Friends hot topic of Twitter is centered on LeBlanc and his current look. "Irish Twitter" went into a frenzy last night, cracking jokes and comparing the actor to Irish uncles.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Friends' Cast Says They'll Never Do Another Public Reunion

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want them to know that you know that they know!. The Friends cast will always be there for each other, but they say their new HBO Max special is the last time that they will reunite publicly.