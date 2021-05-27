“My Life’s Work Has Not Been About Music. It Has Been About Solving for Pain.”
I recall the moment clearly. I was 15 years old, I had just paid the first month’s rent ($400, I believe) on a new home, and I was standing at the front door. This wasn’t just the door to a ramshackle one-room cabin with no electricity or plumbing. It was a magical threshold. I was leaving behind my childhood at a tender age, but truthfully it had been abandoned long before. I reasoned that I could either live in a cabin with an abusive father, or I could just...live in a cabin. I chose the latter.www.vogue.com