The China Issue And What Biden Isn't Going To Do About It:

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives proposed a bipartisan legislation Wednesday that asks President Joe Biden to think of a new strategy to address potential genocide of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China, Axios reported. The bill, HR 3306, was introduced by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and co-sponsored...

Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden's half measures won't do for U.S to compete with China

China and the United States are engaged in a great struggle — economic, diplomatic and ultimately military — that will determine the survival of democracy. Sadly, President Biden embraces half measures that play into Beijing’s hand. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made clear we object to: China’s mercantilist policies...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

State Legislation Might Backfire on U.S.-China Relations

On July 1, Florida State House Bill (HB) 7017 “Foreign Influence” will become law. The purpose of the 23-page bill is to combat malign influence from authoritarian countries seeking to meddle or interfere in Florida state-level politics. The bill would require greater scrutiny on gifts and grants to Florida state agencies and political subdivisions from a “foreign country of concern.” According to Chris Sprowls, speaker of the Florida State House of Representatives, HB 7017 is one of “multiple” bills in the current Florida State House legislative session that will address all forms of malign influence from authoritarian actors, including theft, interference, corporate espionage, and others. These countries of concern include the China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria—but it’s clear which country the lawmakers have most in mind.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi calls for greater development of China-Azerbaijan relations

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Azerbaijan should take the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship next year as an opportunity to push for greater development of bilateral ties. In a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Xi suggested that the...
IndiaWashington Post

Xi’s call for a ‘lovable’ China may not tame the wolf warriors

Wither the wolf warriors? After years of Chinese officials rabidly defending the country against all real and perceived threats by firing off warnings, insults and non sequiturs, this week it appeared that President Xi Jinping finally stepped in and told them no more howling. Chinese officials should create a “trustworthy,...
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Getting the truth about COVID-19 and China

A recent report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee cited “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan and that Washington may have funded or collaborated in research leading up to the outbreak. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) quickly dismissed the possibility of the Wuhan lab leak, many in the news media took their word for it and tech giants like Facebook suppressed conversations and articles on the matter.
ChinaFortune

A ‘lovable’ China? Xi Jinping urges ‘modest and humble’ diplomacy

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Xi Jinping urged Chinese officials to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image for the country, in a sign that Beijing may be looking to smooth its hard-edged diplomatic approach.