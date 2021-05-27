Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Hexameric lanthanide-organic capsules with tertiary structure, emergent functions

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal-directed assemblies have become a widely used approach in designing sophisticated and multifunctional artificial complexes. Numerous discrete metal-organic architectures have been constructed, and their properties and functions are mainly derived from the primary and secondary structures of the building blocks. In virtue of the analogous coordination behavior similar to that...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsules#Drugs#Information Design#Structural Integrity#Nmr#Aiee#Journal Of#Prof Sun Qingfu#Hexameric Capsule#Synthesis#Metal Directed Assemblies#Nature#Free Ligand#Uv Irradiation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Metagenomic insights of the infant microbiome community structure and function across multiple sites in the United States

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-80583-9, published online 21 January 2021. In this Article the Competing Interests section was incomplete. “KGS is a professor at Stanford University. GC, RMD, HB, RDM, SK, SC, OC, RLF, SAF, BMH and SLF are employees of Evolve BioSystems, a company focused on restoring the infant microbiome. We are committed to making our raw data, materials, and analysis methods publicly available.”
Sciencearxiv.org

A Non-Linear Structural Probe

Probes are models devised to investigate the encoding of knowledge -- e.g. syntactic structure -- in contextual representations. Probes are often designed for simplicity, which has led to restrictions on probe design that may not allow for the full exploitation of the structure of encoded information; one such restriction is linearity. We examine the case of a structural probe (Hewitt and Manning, 2019), which aims to investigate the encoding of syntactic structure in contextual representations through learning only linear transformations. By observing that the structural probe learns a metric, we are able to kernelize it and develop a novel non-linear variant with an identical number of parameters. We test on 6 languages and find that the radial-basis function (RBF) kernel, in conjunction with regularization, achieves a statistically significant improvement over the baseline in all languages -- implying that at least part of the syntactic knowledge is encoded non-linearly. We conclude by discussing how the RBF kernel resembles BERT's self-attention layers and speculate that this resemblance leads to the RBF-based probe's stronger performance.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Schur functions in noncommuting variables

In 2004 Rosas and Sagan asked whether there was a way to define a basis in the algebra of symmetric functions in noncommuting variables, NCSym, having properties analogous to the classical Schur functions. We answer this question by defining Schur functions in noncommuting variables using a noncommutative analogue of the Jacobi-Trudi determinant. Our Schur functions in NCSym map to classical Schur functions under commutation, and a subset of them indexed by set partitions forms a basis for NCSym. Among other properties, Schur functions in NCSym also satisfy a noncommutative analogue of the product rule for classical Schur functions in terms of skew Schur functions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Effect of the parameterization of the distribution functions on the longitudinal structure function at small $x$

I use a direct method to extract the longitudinal structure function in the next-to-leading order approximation with respect to the number of active flavor from the parametrization of parton distributions. The contribution of charm and bottom quarks corresponding to the gluon distributions (i.e., $G_{n_{f}=3}(x,Q^{2})$ and $G_{n_{f}=5}(x,Q^{2})$) is considered. I compare the obtained longitudinal structure function at $n_{f}=4$ with the H1 data [Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf74}, 2814(2014) and Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf71}, 1579 (2011)] and the result L.P.Kaptari et al.[ Phys.Rev.D{\bf 99}, 096019(2019)] which is based on the Mellin transforms. These calculations compared with the results.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Improved electronic structure prediction of chalcopyrite semiconductors from a semilocal density functional based on Pauli kinetic energy enhancement factor

Arghya Ghosh, Subrata Jana, Manish K Niranjan, Sushant Kumar Behera, Lucian A. Constantin, Prasanjit Samal. The correct treatment of d electrons is of prime importance in order to predict the electronic properties of the prototype chalcopyrite semiconductors. The effect of d states is linked with the anion displacement parameter u, which in turn influences the bandgap of these systems. Semilocal exchange-correlation functionals which yield good structural properties of semiconductors and insulators often fail to predict reasonable u because of the underestimation of the bandgaps arising from the strong interplay between d electrons. In the present study, we show that the meta-generalized gradient approximation (meta-GGA) obtained from the cuspless hydrogen density (MGGAC) [Phys. Rev. B 100, 155140 (2019)] performs in an improved manner in apprehending the key features of the electronic properties of chalcopyrites, and its bandgaps are comparative to that obtained using state-of-art hybrid methods. Moreover, the present assessment also shows the importance of the Pauli kinetic energy enhancement factor, $\alpha=(\tau-\tau^W)/\tau^{unif}$ in describing the d electrons in chalcopyrites. The present study strongly suggests that the MGGAC functional within semilocal approximations can be a better and preferred choice to study the chalcopyrites and other solid-state systems due to its superior performance and significantly low computational cost.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The Formation and Structure of Olympic Gels

Different methods for creating Olympic gels are analyzed using computer simulations. First ideal reference samples are obtained from freely interpenetrating semi-dilute solutions and melts of cyclic polymers. The distribution of pairwise concatenations per cyclic molecule is given by a Poisson-distribution and can be used to describe the elastic structure of the gels. Several batches of linear chains decorated with different selectively binding groups at their ends are mixed in the "DNA Origami" technique and network formation is realized. While the formation of cyclic molecules follows mean field predictions below overlap of the precursor molecules, an enhanced ring formation above overlap is found that is not explained by mean field arguments. The "progressive construction" method allows to create Olympic gels with a single reaction step from a concentrated mixture of large compressed rings with a low weight fraction short chains that are below overlap concentration. This method, however, is limited by the difficulty to obtain a sufficiently high degree of polymerization of the large rings.
Sciencearxiv.org

The simple emergence of complex molecular function

At odds with a traditional view of molecular evolution that seeks a descent-with-modification relationship between functional sequences, new functions can emerge {\it de novo} with relative ease. At early times of molecular evolution, random polymers could have sufficed for the appearance of incipient chemical activity, while the cellular environment harbors a myriad of proto-functional molecules. The emergence of function is facilitated by several mechanisms intrinsic to molecular organization, such as redundant mapping of sequences into structures, phenotypic plasticity, modularity, or cooperative associations between genomic sequences. It is the availability of niches in the molecular ecology that filters new potentially functional proposals. New phenotypes and subsequent levels of molecular complexity could be attained through combinatorial explorations of currently available molecular variants. Natural selection does the rest.
Physicsarxiv.org

Role of Quarks in Nuclear Structure

The strong force that binds atomic nuclei is governed by the rules of Quantum Chromodynamics. Here we consider the suggestion the internal quark structure of a nucleon will adjust self-consistently to the local mean scalar field in a nuclear medium and that this may play a profound role in nuclear structure. We show that one can derive an energy density functional based on this idea, which successfully describes the properties of atomic nuclei across the periodic table in terms of a small number of physically motivated parameters. Because this approach amounts to a new paradigm for nuclear theory, it is vital to find ways to test it experimentally and we review a number of the most promising possibilities.
ScienceNature.com

Functional and structural characterization of a two-MAb cocktail for delayed treatment of enterovirus D68 infections

Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) is an emerging pathogen associated with respiratory diseases and/or acute flaccid myelitis. Here, two MAbs, 2H12 and 8F12, raised against EV-D68 virus-like particle (VLP), show distinct preference in binding VLP and virion and in neutralizing different EV-D68 strains. A combination of 2H12 and 8F12 exhibits balanced and potent neutralization effects and confers broader protection in mice than single MAbs when given at onset of symptoms. Cryo-EM structures of EV-D68 virion complexed with 2H12 or 8F12 show that both antibodies bind to the canyon region of the virion, creating steric hindrance for sialic acid receptor binding. Additionally, 2H12 binding can impair virion integrity and trigger premature viral uncoating. We also capture an uncoating intermediate induced by 2H12 binding, not previously described for picornaviruses. Our study elucidates the structural basis and neutralizing mechanisms of the 2H12 and 8F12 MAbs and supports further development of the 2H12/8F12 cocktail as a broad-spectrum therapeutic agent against EV-D68 infections in humans.
ScienceNature.com

Structure-based protein function prediction using graph convolutional networks

The rapid increase in the number of proteins in sequence databases and the diversity of their functions challenge computational approaches for automated function prediction. Here, we introduce DeepFRI, a Graph Convolutional Network for predicting protein functions by leveraging sequence features extracted from a protein language model and protein structures. It outperforms current leading methods and sequence-based Convolutional Neural Networks and scales to the size of current sequence repositories. Augmenting the training set of experimental structures with homology models allows us to significantly expand the number of predictable functions. DeepFRI has significant de-noising capability, with only a minor drop in performance when experimental structures are replaced by protein models. Class activation mapping allows function predictions at an unprecedented resolution, allowing site-specific annotations at the residue-level in an automated manner. We show the utility and high performance of our method by annotating structures from the PDB and SWISS-MODEL, making several new confident function predictions. DeepFRI is available as a webserver at https://beta.deepfri.flatironinstitute.org/.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The Farey Sequence and the Mertens Function

Franel and Landau derived an arithmetic statement involving the Farey sequence that is equivalent to the Riemann hypothesis. Since there is a relationship between the Mertens function and the Riemann hypothesis, there should be a relationship between the Mertens function and the Farey sequence. Functions of subsets of the fractions in Farey sequences that are analogous to the Mertens function are introduced. Mikolas proved that the sum of certain Mertens function values is 1. Results analogous to Mikolas theorem are the defining property of these functions. A relationship between the Farey sequence and the Riemann hypothesis other than the Franel-Landau theorem is postulated. This conjecture involves a theorem of Mertens and the second Chebyshev function.
ChemistryNature.com

Inorganic-organic competitive coating strategy derived uniform hollow gradient-structured ferroferric oxide-carbon nanospheres for ultra-fast and long-term lithium-ion battery

The gradient-structure is ideal nanostructure for conversion-type anodes with drastic volume change. Here, we demonstrate an inorganic-organic competitive coating strategy for constructing gradient-structured ferroferric oxide-carbon nanospheres, in which the deposition of ferroferric oxide nanoparticles and polymerization of carbonaceous species are competitive and well controlled by the reaction thermodynamics. The synthesized gradient-structure with a uniform size of ~420 nm consists of the ferroferric oxide nanoparticles (4–8 nm) in carbon matrix, which are aggregated into the inner layer (~15 nm) with high-to-low component distribution from inside to out, and an amorphous carbon layer (~20 nm). As an anode material, the volume change of the gradient-structured ferroferric oxide-carbon nanospheres can be limited to ~22% with ~7% radial expansion, thus resulting in stable reversible specific capacities of ~750 mAh g−1 after ultra-long cycling of 10,000 cycles under ultra-fast rate of 10 A g−1. This unique inorganic-organic competitive coating strategy bring inspiration for nanostructure design of functional materials in energy storage.
ScienceScience Now

Structural and functional ramifications of antigenic drift in recent SARS-CoV-2 variants

Neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) elicited against the receptor-binding site (RBS) of the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 are generally less effective against recent variants of concern. RBS residues E484, K417 and N501 are mutated in variants first described in South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1). We analyzed their effects on ACE2 binding and K417N and E484K mutations on nAbs isolated from COVID-19 patients. Binding and neutralization of the two most frequently elicited antibody families (IGHV3-53/3-66 and IGHV1-2), which can both bind the RBS in alternate binding modes, are abrogated by K417N, E484K, or both. These effects can be structurally explained by their extensive interactions with RBS nAbs. However, nAbs to the more conserved, cross-neutralizing CR3022 and S309 sites were largely unaffected. The results have implications for next-generation vaccines and antibody therapies.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Structuring GitHub Actions Safely

How to design GitHub Actions workflows with a beginning, middle, and end, so you can tear down your environment safely and notify your team accurately. GitHub Actions allows you to automate any software workflow by including a simple YAML file in your git repository spelling out what you want to execute and when. If you’re new to it, take a look here.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Minimizing Oracle-Structured Composite Functions

We consider the problem of minimizing a composite convex function with two different access methods: an oracle, for which we can evaluate the value and gradient, and a structured function, which we access only by solving a convex optimization problem. We are motivated by two associated technological developments. For the oracle, systems like PyTorch or TensorFlow can automatically and efficiently compute gradients, given a computation graph description. For the structured function, systems like CVXPY accept a high level domain specific language description of the problem, and automatically translate it to a standard form for efficient solution. We develop a method that makes minimal assumptions about the two functions, does not require the tuning of algorithm parameters, and works well in practice across a variety of problems. Our algorithm combines a number of well-known ideas, including a low-rank quasi-Newton approximation of curvature, piecewise affine lower bounds from bundle-type methods, and two types of damping to ensure stability. We illustrate the method on stochastic optimization, utility maximization, and risk-averse programming problems.
ChemistryNature.com

Structure and nature of ice XIX

Ice is a material of fundamental importance for a wide range of scientific disciplines including physics, chemistry, and biology, as well as space and materials science. A well-known feature of its phase diagram is that high-temperature phases of ice with orientational disorder of the hydrogen-bonded water molecules undergo phase transitions to their ordered counterparts upon cooling. Here, we present an example where this trend is broken. Instead, hydrochloric-acid-doped ice VI undergoes an alternative type of phase transition upon cooling at high pressure as the orientationally disordered ice remains disordered but undergoes structural distortions. As seen with in-situ neutron diffraction, the resulting phase of ice, ice XIX, forms through a Pbcn-type distortion which includes the tilting and squishing of hexameric clusters. This type of phase transition may provide an explanation for previously observed ferroelectric signatures in dielectric spectroscopy of ice VI and could be relevant for other icy materials.
Sciencearxiv.org

Expanding and Self-Organizing 2D Universe Models Emerging from Frozen Trivalent Spin Networks

We revisit the topic of self-organized criticality (SOC) in simple statistical graph models, with the purpose of capturing essential processes leading to the emergence of macroscopic spacetime from the microscopic dynamics in loop quantum gravity (LQG). We performed a large set of simulations based on extensions of the frozen trivalent spin network (TSN) model explored previously by Ansari and Smolin. Their model mimicked the sandpile dynamics by the application of random vertex propagation rules in the TSN, leading to a SOC behavior in the distribution of the avalanche sizes, as well as a slowly expanding, $2$-dimensional dual (triangulated) space. Here we show that a growth scheme for the stochastic, slow external driving force, differing from the classical sandpile model, also resulted in power-law distributed avalanche sizes. Our simulations also produced expanding dual spaces, with two basic classes of evolution: one with power-law correlations in "space" and "time", and the other with "loitering" and exponential phases. Our work expands the range of models in which critical states in the TSN may lead to expansion effects in the dual space, without fine-tuning.
Physicsarxiv.org

Enhanced electron-phonon coupling in doubly aligned hexagonal boron nitride bilayer graphene heterostructure

Manabendra Kuiri, Saurabh Kumar Srivastav, Sujay Ray, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Tanmoy Das, Anindya Das. The relative twist angle in heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) materials with similar lattice constants result in a dramatic alteration of the electronic properties. Here, we investigate the electrical and magnetotransport properties in bilayer graphene (BLG) encapsulated between two hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) crystals, where the top and bottom hBN are rotationally aligned with bilayer graphene with a twist angle $\theta_t\sim 0^{\circ} \text{and}~ \theta_b < 1^{\circ}$, respectively. This results in the formation of two moiré superlattices, with the appearance of satellite resistivity peaks at carrier densities $n_{s1}$ and $n_{s2}$, in both hole and electron doped regions, together with the resistivity peak at zero carrier density. Furthermore, we measure the temperature(T) dependence of the resistivity ($\rho$). The resistivity shows a linear increment with temperature within the range 10K to 50K for the density regime $n_{s1}