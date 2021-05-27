Tens of thousands forced to flee in DR Congo as officials warn lava from erupting volcano is underneath city and could boil to the surface or spew poisonous gas at any moment

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , in collaboration with partner organization, Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI) , is responding to the devastating volcanic eruption that recently took place in the Goma region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as thousands of displaced people enter Rwanda seeking safety. The partner organizations have teams already established in the DRC and Rwanda, making them uniquely positioned to support emergency response efforts on both sides of the border. While Alight's efforts in Rwanda have been focused on creating child friendly spaces, providing protective and WASH services, and also securing mobile latrines, ECI's work in the DRC is centered around supporting local Congolese organizations responding, as well as direct support to one partner establishing and equipping pop-up health clinics to serve all those who've fled Goma for neighboring towns and villages.