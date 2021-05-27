Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Tens of thousands forced to flee in DR Congo as officials warn lava from erupting volcano is underneath city and could boil to the surface or spew poisonous gas at any moment

madnesshub.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the city of Goma after officials warned lava from nearby Mount Nyiragongo is underneath the streets and could erupt or spew poisonous gas at any moment. Residents of ten neighbourhoods were were placed under mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday -...

www.madnesshub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Congo#Active Volcanoes#Rwanda#Magma#Molten Rock#East Lake#The United Nations#Un#Ocha#General Constant Ndima#Poisonous Gas#Lava#Surface#Villages#Boats#People#Lake Kirvu#Aftershocks#Dr Congo#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
United Nations
Related
Amazonnewsatw.com

DR Congo: Thousands flee Goma after second volcano warning

It comes days after an eruption killed 32 people and destroyed hundreds of homes around Goma. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Environmentwtaq.com

Small eruption recorded at second volcano in eastern Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A small eruption was detected on Saturday at a volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo but was not believed to threaten any inhabited areas, the government said. The eruption at Mount Nyamuragira comes a week after the nearby Mount Nyiragongo erupted, killing...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Goma city partially evacuated as Congo volcano threatens to erupt

Authorities ordered a partial evacuation of Goma, a large city in eastern Congo, early Thursday out of concerns about a further eruption of a nearby volcano. Lieutenant General Kongba Constant, military governor of the North Kivu region, announced on the official TV broadcaster RTNC that 10 districts would be evacuated. Authorities would organize transport, he said, and residents should take along only the bare necessities.
EnvironmentPhys.org

'Limnic eruption': DR Congo's volcano nightmare

Orders on Thursday to evacuate Goma, a city lying in the shadow of DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo volcano, have shed light on a rare but potentially catastrophic risk—a "limnic eruption," when volcanic activity combined with a deep lake can spew out lethal, suffocating gas. The phenomenon first came to the...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

DR Congo president says situation 'under control' after volcano eruption

The situation is "under control" following the eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Saturday after his government mistakenly announced another volcano had erupted. Earlier in the day the DRC's government announced that another volcano had erupted, later admitting it was a false alarm,  The blunder comes as the government is increasingly criticised over a looming humanitarian crisis.
AfricaPhys.org

Nearly 400,000 flee DR Congo city over fears volcano could erupt again

The eastern DR Congo city of Goma was eerily deserted after nearly 400,000 of its inhabitants fled following warnings that nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano may erupt again. The authorities geared up for a major humanitarian effort, centred on Sake, around 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of the city, where tens of thousands of people are gathered.
AfricaPosted by
TheStreet

Alight Supports Surge Of Displaced Communities In Rwanda As Democratic Republic Of Congo Reels From Volcano Eruption

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , in collaboration with partner organization, Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI) , is responding to the devastating volcanic eruption that recently took place in the Goma region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as thousands of displaced people enter Rwanda seeking safety. The partner organizations have teams already established in the DRC and Rwanda, making them uniquely positioned to support emergency response efforts on both sides of the border. While Alight's efforts in Rwanda have been focused on creating child friendly spaces, providing protective and WASH services, and also securing mobile latrines, ECI's work in the DRC is centered around supporting local Congolese organizations responding, as well as direct support to one partner establishing and equipping pop-up health clinics to serve all those who've fled Goma for neighboring towns and villages.
AfricaPosted by
IBTimes

Mass Exodus As New Eruption Of DR Congo Volcano Feared

Tens of thousands of people choked the route out of Goma Thursday, fleeing the eastern DR Congo city after the local governor warned that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano might erupt again. Miles of traffic jams blocked the main road leaving Goma to the west, as cars, vans, and trucks packed...
AfricaMSF USA

DR Congo: Humanitarian assistance urgently needed following volcano eruption

“We are assisting the immediate needs of displaced people, but it is not enough,” said Magali Roudaut, MSF head of mission in DRC. “We demand urgent support of other humanitarian organizations to assist people.”. The volcano erupted on May 22, sending lava toward the densely populated city of Goma, in...