We’ll have much more to come on this in the next week or so, but we were thrilled to see members of The CREW Urban Youth Equestrians taking in the sights at Area IV’s Otter Creek Horse Trials this past weekend. As a part of The CREW’s ongoing efforts to introduce more riders to the sport and create opportunity for underserved communities, this field day to Otter Creek served as a perfect way to spend a weekend making new friends – and maybe even catching the “eventing bug”. Hats off to the hardworking volunteers who have gotten The CREW off the ground and running quickly and efficiently. Stay tuned for a more complete article on this program’s incredible efforts!