Wichita Falls, TX

Severe storms are possible this evening

By Garrett James
newschannel6now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. We are anticipating strong to severe storms in part of our area. We are anticipating the strongest of the storms to have large hail and strong winds. The hail could reach up to baseball size, and the winds could reach 60 to 80 mph. There is a low but not zero threat for tornadoes. Same for flooding. The high for today will be warm. We will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see storms into the overnight hours. Some of these storms will be strong to severe. However, by sunrise on Friday, the severe weather threat should be over. A cold front will push through by Friday, cooling us off. Friday, we will have a high of 77 with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, we look to lose our rain chances. However, it is only for the day that we will lose them.

www.newschannel6now.com
