Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams has suggested that the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy was harmed by a lack of planning. The 54-year-old director helmed the trilogy's first and last movies in the form of 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', with Rian Johnson directing 'The Last Jedi', and hinted that experiences from his career have taught him to approach projects with a clear plan in place, even if elements of the story have to be changed.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Sequel Trilogy#The Trilogy#Star Wars Movies#Star Trek#The Force Awakens#Writers#Things#Planning#Experiences#Approach#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInverse

DC's Black Superman movie is repeating a classic J.J. Abrams mistake

In 2013, J.J. Abrams admitted to a mistake. Eight years ago, the eventual Star Wars director tried to pull a fast one on fans of a different universe, Star Trek, by concealing the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s villainous “John Harrison” in the film Star Trek Into Darkness. It’s a...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams ‘Would Love’ to Direct Original Films After ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Franchises

J.J. Abrams has directed six feature films, but only one of them is an original property. That would be “Super 8,” Abrams’ 2011 coming-of-age monster movie that was released in between the filmmaker’s two “Star TreK’ directorial efforts. Abrams’ feature directorial filmography is rounded out by his movie debut “Mission: Impossible III” and two “Star Wars” movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” With so much IP under his belt, Abrams recently told Collider that he is writing new original material, and is making it his goal to have his upcoming directorial projects not be based on pre-existing franchises.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On J.J. Abrams' Superman Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Have Any Interest in Directing Any of the DC Projects Bad Robot is Producing

In the fall of 2019, J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) closed a $250 million deal to write, produce, and direct projects for WarnerMedia, turning down a staggering $500 million that was offered by Apple at the time. One of the reasons Abrams chose WarnerMedia was because of the deep reservoirs of intellectual property that his Bad Robot production company could mine – IP that includes things like Justice League Dark, Constantine, Superman, and more from DC Comics.
MoviesComicBook

J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.
Moviesfanthatracks.com

J.J. Abrams on pre-planning: “I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”

Speaking recently to celebrate the 10th anniverary and 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Super 8, Collider had the opportunity to chat with director and writer J.J. Abrams, specifically about whether projects should be thoroughly plotted out in advance. While never directly mentioning the Star Wars sequel trilogy that he wrote and directed two chapters of, after initially only planning to be involved in one (and that after some persuasion from Kathleen Kennedy), his words would appear to be relevant to the trilogy.
Moviesjedinews.com

J.J. Abrams Reflects on Star Wars and When It’s Critical to Have a Plan

While promoting the 10-year anniversary of Super 8 on Blu-ray, J.J. Abrams reflected on the Star Wars sequel trilogy and whether it would have been better to have a three-movie plan. I [Adam Chitwood] asked him about this creative hand-off – specifically, does he feel the Star Wars trilogy would...
Real Estateamlu.com

J.J. Abrams Seeks $22M for L.A. Traditional

The Connecticut traditional of feature director J.J. Abrams is new to the market this spring. The Pacific Palisades estate comes with a substantial premium — it is priced at $21.995 million — but the 1995-built, 7,395 sq. ft. home is an extraordinarily faithful East Coast presence in the high-dollar section of the city east of Brentwood Park.
MoviesCollider

J.J. Abrams on the “Double-Edged Sword” of Producing DC Movies and Whether He’ll Direct Any of Them

Few filmmakers have directed as many major franchises as J.J. Abrams. The director’s first film, Mission: Impossible III, revitalized the Tom Cruise-led film series and set it on a course towards becoming the best franchise around right now, and of course he successfully rebooted Star Trek and Star Wars for the big screen, helming two entries in each franchise. But now, through his Bad Robot production company, Abrams has his sights set on major superhero projects.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Thanks Fans For Pushing For A Sequel

It’s been three years since the high profile failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The spinoff was a production nightmare, generated hundreds of thousands of words of bad press for the Mouse House and Lucasfilm, received tepid reviews and, most importantly, it flopped at the box office. In the wake of all that, the studio quickly canceled their in-development Star Wars spinoff movies Boba Fett and Obi-Wan (repurposing them as Disney+ shows) and shelved their plans to release a new film each year.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Turns Down Idea of Potentially Helming DC Movies

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

STAR WARS Actor John Boyega Would Return For Another Movie IF J.J. Abrams And Kathleen Kennedy Are Involved

The Star Wars sequels are divisive for a long list of reasons, but many fans have found fault with the portrayal of the franchise's non-white characters. John Boyega's Finn was promoted as a Stormtrooper turned Jedi, but ended up being a supporting character who didn't bring too much to the table (his arc in The Rise of Skywalker consisted of trying to tell Rey...something).
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Y’Think? JJ Abrams Admits ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Should’ve Had An Actual Plan

Get this: JJ Abrams thinks the most recent Star Wars trilogy, which he helped launch successfully with 2015’s The Force Awakens, should’ve had a long-term plan. Abrams was director of two of those Star Wars films, including 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, so he saw from the inside the impact of not having a strategy. The films were divisive with fans, and suffered creatively by not sharing a single narrative voice as Rian Johnson stepped in to direct The Last Jedi.
MoviesEsquire

J.J. Abrams Admits the Obvious: Disney Didn't Have a Real Plan When They Made the New Star Wars Trilogy

I want to be honest with you: I feel for J.J. Abrams. The guy's been through a lot since he signed on to direct 2015's The Force Awakens. Like, I don't know: the wrath of Star Wars fans. Remember when Abrams subtly dissed Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and faced a week of Internet shame for it? Then, of course—the man had to swoop in to direct the Skywalker Saga's final film, The Rise of Skywalker, when Lucasfilm booted Colin Trevorrow to the curb. That movie? Met with a big meh! At best.
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder Says a Black Live-Action Superman Is 'Long Overdue'

Justice League director Zack Snyder has praised the decision to cast a Black actor in the lead role of J.J. Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot. Snyder reportedly shared his thoughts on Superman's future on the big screen while speaking to Radio Times and others at a recent event. Specifically, Snyder is said to have expressed his interest in J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' new live-action take on the classic DC character, in which the Krypton-born superhero will be played by a Black actor.
Moviestheplaylist.net

JJ Abrams Talks Lessons Learned From ‘Star Wars’ Sequels & Why Having A Plan Is “The Most Critical Thing”

Say what you will about the “Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy, it’s hard to deny the three most recent Skywalker Saga films suffered from the lack of planning. No matter if you think Rian Johnson destroyed everything you loved about the galaxy far, far away in ‘The Last Jedi,’ or if you think JJ Abrams botched the ending in ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ the fact that Lucasfilm clearly didn’t have a story already mapped out led to some truly baffling creative choices. And in a new interview with Collider, Abrams talks about the creative hand-off between himself and Johnson over the course of three films and why he thinks it’s crucial to have an overall plan when mapping out a story.
TV SeriesCollider

J.J. Abrams Says the First Season of His HBO Sci-Fi Series ‘Demimonde’ Is Already Written

J.J. Abrams got his start in television with the hits Felicity and Alias, and he’s returning to TV as a creator for the first time with the upcoming HBO sci-fi series Demimonde. The project was first announced back in 2018, when Abrams had just signed on to return to the Star Wars franchise and direct The Rise of Skywalker. That concluding chapter took up quite a bit of his time, but over the past year, he and the team behind Demimonde have been able to get a lot of work done on the series as it hopefully gears up to progress forward this year.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Star Wars' J.J. Abrams learned 'the hard way' that 'you have to plan' a story

The greatest teacher, failure is. J.J. Abrams would probably agree with that lesson from Yoda based on his comments in a new interview with Collider. Abrams, who directed the first and last installments in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, was asked if the films would have benefited from having a stricter road map from the beginning, and he agreed that having a plan as a storyteller is crucial — something he learned "the hard way" more than once.