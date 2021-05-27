J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

Say what you will about the “Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy, it’s hard to deny the three most recent Skywalker Saga films suffered from the lack of planning. No matter if you think Rian Johnson destroyed everything you loved about the galaxy far, far away in ‘The Last Jedi,’ or if you think JJ Abrams botched the ending in ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ the fact that Lucasfilm clearly didn’t have a story already mapped out led to some truly baffling creative choices. And in a new interview with Collider, Abrams talks about the creative hand-off between himself and Johnson over the course of three films and why he thinks it’s crucial to have an overall plan when mapping out a story.