Mobile, AL

Shell continues refining footprint reduction with Mobile, Alabama facility sale

 14 days ago

Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP, subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell), have reached an agreement for the sale of the Mobile Chemical LP Refinery in Mobile, AL, to Vertex Energy Operating LLC (Vertex Energy). Vertex Energy is a U.S. owned, Texas-based specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high purity petroleum products.

