Shell continues refining footprint reduction with Mobile, Alabama facility sale

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) - Get Report today announced that it intends to refinance its existing €553 million senior secured term loan facility through a new 7-year term facility under its existing senior facility agreement. Additionally, it intends to upsize its existing revolving cash flow facility to a new €175 million, 5-year revolving cash flow facility. There can be no assurance that the refinancing will occur, or, if it does, as to the terms of the refinancing.