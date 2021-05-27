Podcast #236 – Answering your “Reader Emails” & Audio Questions

As we approach Katie’s season premiere on June 7th, figured I would take a little time today to answer some questions from you the readers/listeners since it’s been a while since you’ve heard from me talk at all about anything really related to the show or anything that’s happened in the last month or so. We did some “Reader Emails” along with your audio questions you submitted via Yappa on last Thursday’s post. No real spoilers in today’s podcast since there isn’t much new to report, however I’m close to revealing something that I’m sure will disappoint some people. I just need to get it confirmed. That should be coming soon. I know it’s the offseason, but once Katie’s season gets going, it’ll basically be almost non stop through the end of the calendar year because we’ll have “Bachelorette,” BIP, then back into Michelle’s season of “Bachelorette,” then, I assuming, “Bachelor” to start 2022, even though it technically hasn’t been renewed yet. But all indications that I’ve heard is that it will be.