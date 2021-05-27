Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Podcast #236 – Answering your “Reader Emails” & Audio Questions

By Reality Steve
realitysteve.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach Katie’s season premiere on June 7th, figured I would take a little time today to answer some questions from you the readers/listeners since it’s been a while since you’ve heard from me talk at all about anything really related to the show or anything that’s happened in the last month or so. We did some “Reader Emails” along with your audio questions you submitted via Yappa on last Thursday’s post. No real spoilers in today’s podcast since there isn’t much new to report, however I’m close to revealing something that I’m sure will disappoint some people. I just need to get it confirmed. That should be coming soon. I know it’s the offseason, but once Katie’s season gets going, it’ll basically be almost non stop through the end of the calendar year because we’ll have “Bachelorette,” BIP, then back into Michelle’s season of “Bachelorette,” then, I assuming, “Bachelor” to start 2022, even though it technically hasn’t been renewed yet. But all indications that I’ve heard is that it will be.

realitysteve.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotify Music#Show Time#Rss#Stitcher#Bachelor Nation#Campaignzero#Audio Questions#Link Policescorecard#Subscribe#Bachelorette#Today#Calendar Year#Steve Realitysteve Com#Season Premiere#Platforms#Paradise Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesRefinery29

After That Finale, Your 5 Biggest Panic Questions Answered

Major spoilers for Panic on Amazon Prime are ahead. “Tiger. The bloody tiger. We love it,” Jessica Sula, who plays Panic’s Natalie, mused over Zoom earlier this month, considering the “radical” finale of her Amazon Prime teen show. “‘Two scorned women shoot a cop who’s totally crooked, and there’s some weird sinister town shit going on where people are betting on kids doing a game. Then [the cop] gets eaten by a tiger.’ That’s pretty cool!”
InternetEntrepreneur

Answers to All Your Digital-Nomad Questions

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Pandemic or no pandemid, digital nomads on Instagram continue serving us with pictures at exotic locations and meetings at the beach. Who wouldn't want that? Well, we are sorry to burst your bubble, but the reality is not as glamorous as the pictures you see on social media. In this article, we answer all your burning questions about digital nomads and delve into what it really means to be one.
Religionevolutionnews.org

God Hypothesis: Stephen Meyer Answers Your Questions

On a new ID the Future podcast, Stephen Meyer fields questions about Return of the God Hypothesis, his new bestselling book from HarperOne. The occasion was a live Zoom event for people who had pre-ordered the book. Daniel Reeves emceed, and in his introductory conversation with Meyer the two discuss a colorful tidbit about Meyer’s time at Cambridge University when he was working on his PhD. It turns out we may have Meyer’s wife to thank for his possessing the ability to write such a probing book. In the Q&A Meyer summarizes the thesis of the book and then takes questions — everything from how evolutionists explain, or fail to explain, the pattern of stacked information in living things to what’s the object on the shelf behind Dr. Meyer. Download the podcast or listen to it here.
Baseball995qyk.com

We answer your email in this episode!

We want to be a resource for you whether it be Baseball Travel Team questions or a question about an Umpires call that happened at your kids game. Today we empty our inbox and answer some of our favorite listener questions from our email. Follow Baseball Dadz on Twitter @baseballdadz1.
Skin CareDuluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Summer skin Q&A. Get your questions answered

Every year when the weather heats up, we hear the warnings about the harmful effects of the sun. To me, there's nothing quite like the feeling of warm sunshine on my face. I love it. But I refrain from basking in the sunshine in order to protect my skin from premature aging and the real risks of skin cancer.
NFLCincy Jungle

Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions to be answered on air!

What’s the best way to get your Memorial Day Weekend started? By hanging with us and asking Bengals questions, of course!. John Sheeran and Anthony Cosenza are getting your barbecue-filled weekend started with a livestream question-and-answer session, as it goes with the Cincinnati Bengals. They hit the air on Friday, May 28th at 3:30 p.m. ET, so get yours in to be answered and kick off your big weekend the right way!
Travelboardingarea.com

AMA w/Richard Kerr: We Answer All Your Travel Questions

Speaker 1: You're listening to the Miles to Go Podcast, the go-to source for travel tips, news, and reviews you can't afford to miss. Now, here's your host, travel expert Ed Pizza. Ed Pizza: Hey guys, back on the Miles to Go Podcast and we are back in the world...
TV & Videoshelloniceworld.com

David Spade Replacing Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise

It looks like the Bachelor franchise’s cringey Dad figure will be sitting out another season. Page Six is reporting that the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, the dating franchise in “summer fun” mode, will be hosted by David Spade. Harrison stepped away from Bach nation after he defended the racist behavior of contestant Rachel Kirkconnell, during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachael Lindsay on Extra.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent will answer your questions live

The Friends reunion episode is finally here – and we’ve watched the episode!All six of the hit sitcom’s main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry – have been brought back together for a special episode looking back at their memories of the show.The episode itself – an emotional ride for hardcore fans – features the reveal of several unknown moments that occurred behind the scenes, including off-screen injuries, romances and details that might change the way you binge it on Netflix.I’ll be on hand to answer your questions and queries about the celebrity-heavy Friends reunion episode...