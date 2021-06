The electric vehicle movement, or whatever choice words you may have for EV vehicles being merged into our near-future lifestyle, looks to be an inevitable theme across the globe. I have my personal doubts about EVs being a good thing when I consider the current lack of infrastructure and the paltry selection we have for a new EV vehicle. Not to mention, most EVs within clear reach of Americans are mostly luxury segmented vehicles. With that, Volkswagen is poised to change things up and move the needle firmly into the mainstream EV realm with vehicles like their new all-electric ID.4.