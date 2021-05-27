Cancel
NBA

Mitchell nets 25 as Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece. “I have never been in this position before,...

www.chatsports.com
