The Florida Panthers have a lot to learn — that’s according to their own coach — and a short amount of time to cram for their next huge test. That’s the upshot of Sunday night’s thrilling 5-4 win by the Tampa Bay Lightning against the host Panthers in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series at the BB&T Center. The teams will meet in the same arena Tuesday night for Game 2 before the scene shifts to Tampa Bay.