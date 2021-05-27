Cancel
Presidential Election

A New Drift Between Biden And Harris has Begun

By BlabberBuzz
blabber.buzz
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden was "torn" about taking Vice President Harris as his running mate after calling her attack on him throughout a 2019 presidential debate as "f---ing bull---," according to a new book on insider Democratic politics. Biden was split between Harris and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to "Battle for...

www.blabber.buzz
