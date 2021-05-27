Cancel
Letter to the editor: Vaccine education will improve rates

Missoulian
 5 days ago

COVID vaccination rates have been rising in Montana, but they’re starting to plateau. While Montana has relatively high vaccination rates, we are nowhere near the >75% goal. Part of the problem is politics. Vaccines have been made a left-versus-right problem, largely due to a massive swing to make anything political leading up to the election. Montana is largely Republican, but there are certain areas where awareness and accurate information about the pandemic have been scarce. In places like Florence or Victor, vaccines are going bad because people aren’t getting them. Not only is this terrifying in terms of the pandemic persisting in the state for longer than it should, it’s also a failure in education and a waste of resources.

