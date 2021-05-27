Cancel
Memorial Day mattress sales offer big savings, free shipping

By MLive.com Staff
MLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend is known for cookouts, vacations, summer kick-off celebrations - and mattress sales. If you’ve been thinking about getting a new mattress set for your bedroom, the kids’ rooms or even your guest room, now is the time to check out these online holiday deals. From big names...

www.mlive.com
Posted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Up to $375 During Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd offers modern, modular home goods with a unique design ethos: friendly, approachable and sustainable furniture that’s built to last. Currently, the brand is hosting its Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to $375 on a slew of snazzy home offerings, including Floyd’s all-new outdoor collection.
Refinery29

9 Memorial Day Mattress Deals That Are Already On Our Radar

After a past year and change of whirlwind uncertainty, it's the small things we've come to count on that bring us some much-needed relief — like, for instance, Memorial Day mattress sales. We can rest easy knowing that not only will the best mattresses with the highest reviews be marked down for the May 31 occasion but that deals on these sleep favorites are also already starting to pop off. There's everything from 35%-off Sealy's most wanted Cocoon Chill mattress to $200 off Saatva's bestselling classic hybrid mattress, up to $500 off Tempur-Pedic's pressure-relieving memory foam models, 20% off Casper mattresses plus free sleep bundles, and more. Scroll through our listicle of all the best mattress sales of Memorial Day 2021 that are well worth the contents of your piggy bank — and, be sure to circle back to this page for even steeper price cuts as the holiday weekend and its full breadth of deals come to frution.
Click2Houston.com

Memorial Day and ENERGY STAR Tax-Free Weekend mash-up means big savings

HOUSTON – If you are currently looking to make a major appliance purchase, hold off until Memorial Day Weekend. You will see even bigger discounts because it is also the Texas’ Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday. ENERGY STAR Tax-free weekend details. Beginning Saturday, May 29 through midnight, Monday, May 31,...
Cosmopolitan

You Need to Start Shopping These Early Memorial Day Mattress Deals RTFN

Chances are if you're reading this, you've heard a thing or two about the importance of sleep and how having a comfortable mattress is imperative in achieving a restful shut-eye. If your current mattress is not serving you for the better, we have good news. One of the best times of the year to find mattress deals (outside of Black Friday) is upon us. That's right: Memorial Day Weekend mattress sales are back and in full swing already, baby.
goodhousekeeping.com

Check Out Saatva's Big Memorial Day Sale for 2021

If you clicked on this story, there's a good chance that you're ready to replace your mattress. Since the average person spends a third of their lives in bed — perhaps more if you watch television or answer emails there — a clumpy, lumpy mattress will no longer suffice. Memorial...
clarkdeals.com

Discount Tire Direct Memorial Day sale: Save up to $185 on tires

If you need new tires, Discount Tire Direct is having a Memorial Day sale, with up to $185 in rebates! The savings you’ll receive include instant savings, rebates by mail, and to get the maximum savings, another rebate with the Discount Tire Direct credit card. In order to get these...
ETOnline.com

Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Time for a handbag refresh? The Amazon Memorial Day Sale event is offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for summer or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.
bbcgossip.com

Memorial Day Savings! Fenty Beauty Has Up to 50% Off — Plus Free Shipping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Okay, beauties, Memorial Day weekend just got so real. The sales have already started to pour in, and they’re not holding back this year. Like, at all. Even if you don’t have any big plans coming up, we’ve got something that’s going to make this weekend epic for you!
californianewstimes.com

What to buy this Memorial Day weekend to save big

This weekend is Memorial Day. This means that the store is one of the biggest sales of the year. And this spring, gas prices and many others are soaring, so most of us can take advantage of trading right now. The government’s consumer price index has risen 4.2% over the...
Asbury Park Press

Memorial Day sales: All the best savings events to shop this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Memorial Day 2021 weekend is finally here! This holiday historically marks a huge time for savings when it comes to furniture and clothing galore, and this year is no exception. In fact, you can start shopping all your favorites right now.
bbcgossip.com

Save big on appliances of all sorts at Best Buy this Memorial Day

(CNN) — Ring in the long weekend with Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale. The retailer is currently offering stellar savings on top-selling electronic devices from smart assistants to robot vacuums. If you’ve already automated your smart home, fret not! You can use your freed-up hands to create stunning meals with...
newsverses.com

Finest Memorial Day 2021 gross sales: Prime offers on tech

Memorial Day is the unofficial begin to summer time, so you will discover many offers on issues like patio furnishings. However retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Finest Purchase are additionally discounting top-brand electronics. Even distributors like Dell have hard-to-ignore offers on tech. It truly is a unbelievable time to get that laptop computer or big-screen TV you have been laying aside shopping for within the hopes of discovering a discount.
Pine Tree

Sender’s Market Ace Hardware’s Big Memorial Day Sale!

Mountain Ranch & Valley Springs, CA…In 1950, we started out as a family operation with Erich’s father and mother, August and Freida Sender, in a century-old adobe building. The upstairs was home to the Sender family, and the first floor included groceries, a meat market, a bar, and a small eating place called Opa’s Smokehouse. On Christmas morning in 1968, the old store was destroyed by fire. But in June 1969, Sender’s Market, Inc. was opened. Since that time, there have been many changes, including remodeling, expansion, and the addition of many employees. That’s also when we added the truss plant and purchased Sender’s Market Ace Hardware in Valley Springs. Today, we’re still family owned and still working hard to stock everything from pantry essentials to power tools. Whether you’ve got questions about the perfect cut of meat or the right kind of paint, our helpful, knowledgeable staff has you covered. Click on images below for larger versions.
Posted by
Fatherly
Fatherly

Save on Gear You’ll Use All Summer With BioLite’s Big Memorial Day Sale

If you spend time outdoors, or have a buddy who camps, you’re probably familiar with BioLite. For the uninitiated, BioLite makes well-designed, rugged outdoor lighting, power banks, and headlamps that are designed to harness natural energy sources for smart off-the-grid activities. If you’ve encountered the brand on social media anytime lately, you’ve likely seen their “smart firepit,” which has helped them cross over from backpackers to backyarders.