Memorial Day mattress sales offer big savings, free shipping

After a past year and change of whirlwind uncertainty, it's the small things we've come to count on that bring us some much-needed relief — like, for instance, Memorial Day mattress sales. We can rest easy knowing that not only will the best mattresses with the highest reviews be marked down for the May 31 occasion but that deals on these sleep favorites are also already starting to pop off. There's everything from 35%-off Sealy's most wanted Cocoon Chill mattress to $200 off Saatva's bestselling classic hybrid mattress, up to $500 off Tempur-Pedic's pressure-relieving memory foam models, 20% off Casper mattresses plus free sleep bundles, and more. Scroll through our listicle of all the best mattress sales of Memorial Day 2021 that are well worth the contents of your piggy bank — and, be sure to circle back to this page for even steeper price cuts as the holiday weekend and its full breadth of deals come to frution.