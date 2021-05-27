Cancel
Computers

What is an open source program office?

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen source is a critical component of just about every modern software stack — from databases to cloud security — and a recent report from Synopsys concluded that 98% of codebases contain at least some open source code. But open source software (OSS) can present challenges, such as licensing and...

venturebeat.com
