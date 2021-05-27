What is an open source program office?

The Haiku project is one of several open source teams to announce that they are planning to migrate away from the Freenode IRC network following a change in the network's ownership. "To those not familiar what’s happening, Freenode recently went through a major internal reorganization, which resulted in the overwhelming majority of well-established staff members either being forcefully removed or resigning from their roles as administrators of the network." Meanwhile the Gentoo project has stated their team have not yet migrated, but warned users seeking assistance that people on other IRC networks are impersonating Gentoo developers. "It has came to our attention that certain individuals have been using the situation to impersonate Gentoo developers on other IRC networks. The official Gentoo developers can be identified on Freenode by their gentoo/developer cloak. If we move to another network, we will announce claiming a respective cloak."