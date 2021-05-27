What is an open source program office?

Finding Bugs with AddressSanitizer: Patterns from Open Source Projects. AddressSanitizer (ASan) was officially released in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.9. We recently used this feature to find and fix a bug in the MSVC compiler itself. To further validate the usefulness of our ASan implementation, we also used it on a collection of widely used open source projects where it found bugs in Boost, Azure IoT C SDK, and OpenSSL. In this article, we present our findings by describing the type of bugs that we found and how they presented themselves in these projects. We provide links to the GitHub commits where these bugs were fixed so you can get a helpful look at what code changes were involved. If you are unfamiliar with what ASan is and how to use it, you may want to take a look at the AddressSanitizer documentation prior to delving into this article...