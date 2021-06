The Giants lost 10 games in their first year under Joe Judge but still barely missed the playoffs (thanks to the Eagles!). They went into the offseason taking themselves seriously as hopeful contenders, spending big on free agency. In the 2021 NFL Draft, their approach was mostly sound. They traded back from the 11th pick after the Eagles jumped them for DeVonta Smith and were able to pick up a ransom (including a 2022 first-round pick) from the Bears in the process. Overall, their draft class is highlighted by high ceiling players who will require some bringing along. PREVIOUSLY IN THIS NFC EAST DRAFT REVIEW SERIES: Philadelphia Eagles.