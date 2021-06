FRAMINGHAM – Ricky Finlay, resident of Saxonville, today, June 1, announces his candidacy to continue representing District 2 on the School Committee. “This past year has been hard on students and families. The pandemic changed everything and has brought new challenges to the way we educate our kids,” said Finlay. “As a School Committee member, I am committed to working with my fellow members to make sure we are tackling these new challenges in the best way for our students, as we collectively emerge from this pandemic.”