Anagrams, Puzzles, and A Brief History

If you’re familiar with Albert Einstein, you probably think of him as one of the greatest physicists of all time and/or as the wild-haired iconoclast whose picture is practically next to “genius” in the dictionary. But beyond his big brain, vast knowledge, groundbreaking discoveries, and subtle sense of humor, what made Einstein so phenomenal? Albert Einstein’s success was due in large part to his boundless curiosity, which spurred unending questions and released an unbridled imagination. Einstein worked way out in theoretical space, but Albert Einstein quotes are full of inspiringly practical, relatable advice: “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” And curiosity, believe it or not, is a mental exercise that strengthens the mind. The next time your kid launches a volley of questions embrace it and encourage them to ask more. You’d be supporting their mental development and, perhaps even egging on the next Einstein.