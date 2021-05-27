Glitter And Sparkles Take Over Electric Bubblegum’s Latest Collection

Zeds Dead and friends will be taking over the decks on the Fourth of July in Downtown Denver for a massive Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree!. To say that Zeds Dead is having a massive year in 2021 would be an understatement. The renowned bass duo has continued to flex with sensational releases, launched their new Altered States imprint, and are helping usher in the return of live events in style. Now, they’ve set their sights on Downtown Denver for their latest show to be announced – the Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree.