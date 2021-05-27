Glitter And Sparkles Take Over Electric Bubblegum’s Latest Collection
Electric Bubblegum – a Denver-based clothing brand known for its liquid glitter apparel and accessories – launched a spectacular new collection last summer. While only a select few items from that collection were released at that time, the rest of that collection is finally ready for its debut. Mariah Hodges, owner of Electric Bubblegum, is ecstatic to share the continuation of her collection at Denver Fashion Week this summer.303magazine.com