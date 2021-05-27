ANIX Stock Price: Over 15% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) increased by over 15% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) increased by over 15% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Anixa Biosciences announcing that its ovarian cancer vaccine technology is part of an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). And Anixa Biosciences holds an exclusive worldwide license from Cleveland Clinic for this vaccine technology.pulse2.com