The Daily Grind: Do you miss having boxed MMO purchases?

There are no shortage of foes for Link to pit himself against in the Zelda series. The majority of non-boss enemies in the games are comprised of monsters, bestial creatures, or undead minions. There is little in the way of active intelligence among such enemies, because they rely on instinct or malice to direct their actions. A sharp contrast can be found in the Darknuts and Iron Knuckles. These trained warriors use a mixture of quick wits, high armor, and massive weapons to give Link’s skill at arms a brutal test. With the exception of the brain-washed Nabaroo in Ocarina of Time, the armored behemoths also seem to be living beings who have willingly chosen to become champions in the cause of Ganon. Why they have done this is unknown, but the concept of an evil order of knights dedicated to conquering Hyrule and defeating Link would be great to see in a future game.