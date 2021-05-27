The Daily Grind: Do you miss having boxed MMO purchases?
Buried amidst all of the other information in the most recent Final Fantasy XIV fan festival was the way that its boxed expansion releases were changing. Specifically, they weren’t going to exist any longer. While there would be a collector’s edition box for the expansion, it’s just a box of stuff with a digital code; all of the actual upgrades would be in digital format, and essentially the physical CE was just a box full of goodies.massivelyop.com