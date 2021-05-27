Cancel
Alma, CO

These Chicana/o Murals Are The Soul of La Alma-Lincoln Park

By Zascha Fox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s walked around La Alma-Lincoln Park has noticed the big, colorful Chicana/o murals adorning the sides of buildings. They’re vibrant, lively and add color to the streets — but also go far beyond artwork. They play a huge role in defining and celebrating the culture of the neighborhood, which was renamed in 2013 to honor its role in the Chicano movement. However, the rising popularity of trendy street art could threaten this sense of cultural identity according to Lucha Martinez de Luna, a Denver local and director of the [email protected] Murals of Colorado Project — among others.

