14 Food Trucks You Need to Check Out This Summer

Patio seating and enjoying a meal outside has become commonplace as of late, and with new orders inside dining is available at many restaurants. But, with the temperatures rising and Denver continuing to boast its sunny skies, people will most likely want to remain outside. The summer months bring festivals and new ways to get outside, one of the best being getting some tasty eats out of a food truck. Much like Denver’s restaurant food scene, its food trucks exude the same quality and diversity. Over the years, there have been more than 500 trucks to graze through the Mile High City, but here is a list of new, old, savory, sweet, and all things in between to make the summer months delicious.