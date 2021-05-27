Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Teflon government

By Ralph Underhill
thecanary.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cartoon begins with the words “Teflon gov” and a Union Jack flag. It depicts a large Teflon frying pan, with a handle that ends with the head of Boris Johnson. Hanging off the end of the frying pan is what appears to be Dominic Cummings. There is a red spot in the middle of the frying pan and around it the words “focus on vaccine programme”. Next to it is a yellow flash and the words “old and unimproved”. Next to that is a purple bubble and the words “Triple-layered mass media protection”. Above the frying pan is text that reads “Islamophobia findings removed in seconds”. Below it are the words “get rid of stubborn select committee evidence in just days!”.

www.thecanary.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frying Pan#Teflon Gov#Mass#Flash#Islamophobia Findings#Image Description#Vaccine Programme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: The government "failed" on coronavirus

Former government adviser Dominic Cummings has criticised the government and Boris Johnson for how the coronavirus pandemic was handled. Speaking to important politicians at an inquiry, he said that the government wasn't as ready to deal with coronavirus as it should have been. He also said that the Prime Minister...
PoliticsSanta Barbara Independent

The Malfeasance of the Modi Government

Dr. Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba is an Indian scholar, writer, human rights activist and professor. Saibaba was wrongfully imprisoned for speaking on people’s rights and advocating for the most vulnerable populations in India. He is currently serving a life sentence in India, convicted on the grounds of alleged involvement in “anti-national” activities despite a lack of credible evidence.
Trafficpeeblesshirenews.com

TfL agrees £1.08bn Government bailout

Transport for London (TfL) has agreed a third Government bailout to keep services running amid the collapse in demand for travel during the pandemic. The Department for Transport said the latest package is worth £1.08 billion and runs until December 11. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who chairs TfL, said it...
U.K.The Independent

Inside Politics: Boris Johnson being ‘bullied’ by his scientists, Tory MPs claim

We can’t seem to agree on anything these days. People on Twitter are currently arguing about London’s see-through sky pool. Some think the luxury swimming tank is amazingly cool. Some pointed out the social evils of banning “poor” tenants from use. Others said just looking at it made them feel dizzy. Boris Johnson will find a dizzying array of different opinions as he returns to work after his mini-honeymoon. Some of his own scientific advisers think it would be amazingly cool if the PM pushed the end of lockdown back to July. But angry Tory MPs are pointing to the social evils of further delay.
TrafficThe Independent

Why the government is not actually renationalising the railways

T — he government this week unveiled major reforms to the way Britain’srailways will be run. There’s no doubt that these are significant changes and represent the biggest change to the industry’s structure since privatisation in the 1990s. Some commentators have suggested that the railways are effectively being renationalised, but...
U.S. PoliticsFrederick News-Post

Criticizing government policies

The recent hostilities between Israel and Palestine were horrifying. People being killed, property destroyed, and divisions that already exist, exacerbated. While the world watched, we heard comments from politicians, justifying their positions and condemning the other side. It appeared, from reporting, that we should choose a side — about who to blame.
TechnologyPublic Radio International PRI

WhatsApp sues Indian government

WhatsApp says India’s new internet laws are unconstitutional and encroach on people's privacy. The new measures force WhatsApp to make messages on the platform traceable. Host Carol Hills speaks with Nikhil Pahwa, a New Delhi-based digital rights activist, and founder of the news site MediaNama.
SocietyTelegraph

Boris Johnson must defy the prophets of doom and reopen on schedule

A warm and sunny Bank Holiday Monday across most of the country saw hundreds of thousands of day trippers flocking to the beaches and rural beauty spots. But if such activity might be construed as nothing more than a sensible step on the road to normality later this month, the dark clouds of fear and caution have cast their shadow over the future.
Politicsmajorcadailybulletin.com

Viewpoint: Government ethics

Félix Pablo Pindado is the Balearic director general for European funds. His directorate forms part of the ministry for European funds (universities and culture), the creation of which was deemed necessary enough that it emerged from the recent reshuffle of the government cabinet. European funds, always important, are now far more important because of the distribution of Covid-inspired Next Generation cash.
U.S. Politicswestsideconnect.com

Only the government would outsource itself

While everyone is busy arguing about the new CDC directive on mask policies and vaccinations or riffing on UFO’s, there have been some worryisome developments regarding privacy and government spying not being talked about as much as they probably should be. The more I read, the more my internal sirens...
U.S. PoliticsHerald-Press

OPINION: Labor shortage caused by government

America has a record 8.1 million job openings. The media call it a "labor shortage." But it's not a labor shortage; it's an incentive shortage. "No one wants to work," says a sign on a restaurant drive-thru speaker in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "Please be patient with the staff that did show up."
Healththechronicle-online.com

Government shows lack of respect

Today, I participated in the Ontario Health Coalition’s Virtual Rally for Long Term Care Homes, as Question period at the Ontario Legislature was broadcast via Zoom and Facebook. Opposition MPPs peppered Conservative MPPs with questions about long term care, which had been submitted by LTC families. Premier Doug Ford and...
Politicskathmandupost.com

Severe flaws in the governance system

I want to take a very worldly approach to discuss the two basic components of politics—system and agency. This is a subject for the political scientists, philosophers or academicians who have spent the best part of their lives teaching them. I belong to none of these categories. As a teacher and writer of literature, arts, performance studies or theatre, my focus is always on what is simpler than the other approach.
EntertainmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral...
EducationVermilion Standard

Alberta government orders suspension of new university research with links to Chinese government

Alberta’s government is telling four universities in the province to stop seeking research projects that have any link to the Chinese government. First reported by the Globe and Mail Monday, the order from Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides affects the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, the University of Lethbridge and Athabasca University.
Relationshipsnewsthump.com

Boris Johnson never had a coherent wedding plan, blasts Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ wedding was allegedly just made up as they went along, like everything else the prime minister is involved with, according to Dominic Cummings. Giving evidence to parliament’s Nuptials Select Committee, Dominic Cummings has revealed that the Prime Minister’s ‘small’ and ‘secret’ wedding was actually down...