Teflon government

This cartoon begins with the words “Teflon gov” and a Union Jack flag. It depicts a large Teflon frying pan, with a handle that ends with the head of Boris Johnson. Hanging off the end of the frying pan is what appears to be Dominic Cummings. There is a red spot in the middle of the frying pan and around it the words “focus on vaccine programme”. Next to it is a yellow flash and the words “old and unimproved”. Next to that is a purple bubble and the words “Triple-layered mass media protection”. Above the frying pan is text that reads “Islamophobia findings removed in seconds”. Below it are the words “get rid of stubborn select committee evidence in just days!”.