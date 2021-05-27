Cancel
Houston, TX

New Forms for Reporting COVID-19 Exposure and Diagnosis, Returning to Campus

uhd.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Houston-Downtown now has new forms for reporting exposure to COVID-19, a positive diagnosis for the virus and a request to return to campus following either exposure or diagnosis. The new forms are available below and on UHD's COVID-19 Update site.

news.uhd.edu
