Thursday's Daily Pulse
Florida-Seminole pact hinges on federal approval of ‘new business model’. The compact faces two immediate challenges – a likely lawsuit claiming it violates 2018’s Amendment 3 and uncertainty in how federal regulators will view “a new business model” that forges a “hub-and-spoke” partnership between remote servers on tribal lands and pari-mutuel operators. Under the agreement, the Seminoles can contract with other operators to manage the three new casinos, including, conceivably, international casino corporations that have enviously eyed access to Florida for decades. [Source: The Center Square]www.floridatrend.com