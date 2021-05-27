Cancel
Miami, FL

Thursday's Daily Pulse

 14 days ago

Florida-Seminole pact hinges on federal approval of ‘new business model’. The compact faces two immediate challenges – a likely lawsuit claiming it violates 2018’s Amendment 3 and uncertainty in how federal regulators will view “a new business model” that forges a “hub-and-spoke” partnership between remote servers on tribal lands and pari-mutuel operators. Under the agreement, the Seminoles can contract with other operators to manage the three new casinos, including, conceivably, international casino corporations that have enviously eyed access to Florida for decades. [Source: The Center Square]

Posted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis' gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...
Posted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
starvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
NWI.com

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
wflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...
WSVN-TV

Pop-up vaccination site unveiled at downtown Miami’s DuPont Building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A historic building in downtown Miami became a new location for COVID vaccinations. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials gathered at the Alfred I. DuPont Building on First Avenue and East Flagler Street to unveil the new pop-up site, Monday. The Pfizer vaccine will...
US News and World Report

Miami Judge Who Used Staff for Personal Errands Resigns

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida judge who publicly accepted responsibility for skipping work and making his staff run personal errands for him has resigned as he faced discipline on accusations of misconduct. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Martin Zilber submitted his resignation letter Friday, the Miami Herald reported. The Florida Supreme Court...
Click10.com

New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17,...
New York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
MetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...