Borussia Dortmund have dropped their new home kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season. The design of Borussia Dortmund’s new home shirt has been circulating online for a few weeks now. Now the club have finally released their new home kit, and it looks very much like the leaks. Kit supplier Puma has made several striking changes to the home shirt for the new season. Unlike this season’s kit, the front of the new shirt has an all-yellow design and features a v-neck collar. There are also thin black and yellow stripes on the sleeves.