When Columbus’ mass vaccination site closes next week, it’ll leave behind a changed landscape of vaccine distribution in the Chattahoochee Valley. At 5 p.m. May 21, the fortress of tents at the Columbus Civic Center’s mass vaccination site will return to a simple parking lot for the event venue. The site, one of eight throughout Georgia, can perform up to 1,000 vaccinations per day. It’s the closest mass clinic for residents of west Georgia, with the next nearest sites about 90 miles away in Macon and Atlanta.