FILE PHOTO – graduation photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash. LOGAN – The end of the school year is quickly approaching with many schools having their last days of instruction by the end of May. Some schools are planning graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 to be very similar to what was done pre-COVID, while others are offering blended experiences similar to what was done in 2020. Others have expressed an appreciation for the approach that was done a year ago to celebrate graduates and are looking at permanent adoption of some of those events.