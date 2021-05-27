Events wanted at Ulster's former IBM campus. Artists heed call with summer series

The drag strip would be located in Plattekill, New York. If your a fan of drag racing the news of a proposed drag strip opening up in Ulster County probably has you excited, as it should, but that excitement isn't being shared by all. The proposed drag strip will be located at 153 Freetown Road, in Plattekill and once opened, looks to hold drag races Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. each night.