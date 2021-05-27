Cancel
Ulster County, NY

Events wanted at Ulster's former IBM campus. Artists heed call with summer series

By Cloey Callahan
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new summer event series is coming to Ulster County, expanding upon efforts to revitalize the former IBM campus. Last week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that in collaboration with BLUEprint, a newly established arts organization, the county will offer outdoor concerts and movies at what is now known as Enterprise West, located at 101 Enterprise Dive in the town of Ulster, from July through September.

