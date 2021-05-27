Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado, KS

Jason Patty replaces Kurt Bookout as the new Public Utilities Director of the City of El Dorado

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL DORADO, Kansas - On Tuesday, the City of El Dorado announced that Jason Patty is the new Public Utilities Director. Patty has worked with the city since 2007 when he was hired as the Chief Operator and Superintendent of the Wetlands and Water Reclamation. “Jason brings a lot of...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
El Dorado, KS
Government
City
El Dorado, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Trading#City Services#Water Utilities#Public Utilities#The City Commission#The Lab Committee#The Rotary Club#Rural Water District No#Superintendent#Sanitary Sewer#Wetlands#Repairs#Capital Improvements#Bids#Reliable Services#Nutrient Reduction#Reliable Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Whitewater, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

North Butler 4H meets

The North Butler 4-H Club met on May 10th, 2021 at Emmaus Church in Whitewater at 7:00 pm. The meeting was called to order by President, Desiree Ingalsbe. Cora Brackenridge led the Flag Salute and Ella Amend led the 4-H Pledge. Roll Call was answered by “My Favorite Flower is...” by 16 members. Secretary and Treasure’s reports were read. Debora Claassen, Club Leader, read the Leader’s Report. She congratulated Selah and Ivy Patton on joining the club and recognized Madi Hepner, Shelby Henley, Ella Amend, and Anna Klingenberg for having a birthday in May. She reminded the members that the Mini Fair was June 3rd from 6-8 pm and there would be games and lots of fun. Shelby Henley moved that the North Butler 4-H Club start their program and Rustin McLaughlin seconded the motion. The program started with Rustin McLaughlin leading the club in singing “Old McDonald”. Hadley Miller presented a Show and Tell over a doll house that her Grandpa made her when she was a baby. Shelby Henley did a Parliamentary Procedure over reminding the Club “How to Second”. The club then listened on to a Project Talk by Caleb Klingenberg over “How to Feed a Bucket Calf” he plans to show at the fair. Chase Arts did a Project Talk over his “Goat Project” that he is going to show at the fair and some of his fair experiences. Harley McLaughlin then ended the night by bringing the Club outside the see her market steer “Cash”. She did a Demonstration teaching the club how to “Brush your Steer” and some of the brushes she uses for the fair. Recreation was led by Hope McLaughlin playing “Red Rover”. Refreshments were served by the Arts Family. The next scheduled meeting is June 14, 2021 at Emmaus Church.
Butler County, KSbucoks.com

Santa Fe Lake Rd Bridge Closure

We have been advised of an upcoming project by the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) to raise the Santa Fe Lake Rd Bridge that spans the turnpike. The current tentative schedule lists the project to begin June 21st. The Santa Fe Lake Rd Bridge will be closed between SW 50th St and SW 60th St. The official detour will be SW 70th st east to Ohio St, Ohio St north to HWY 254, and HWY 254 west to Adams Rd.
Butler County, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Presidential Awards finalists named

Three mathematics educators and three science educators have been named 2021 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Kansas had seven mathematics applicants and 11 science applicants. There were two nominees from Butler County school districts — Gavin Wuthrich of Frederic Remington High School, Remington-Whitewater USD 206 was nominated in mathematics while JD Hand of Augusta High School, Augusta USD 402 was nominated in science.
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Poppy month declared in El Dorado

Members of the Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit #81 in El Dorado appeared before the City Commission May 3 to receive a Poppy Month Proclamation from Mayor Bill Young of the City of El Dorado. Reading from the proclamation Young said, “Whereas, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted the...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Soroptimist club wins award

The El Dorado Soroptimist recently won the Dreams in Action Award at the regional level. El Dorado Soroptimist club partnered with Great Beginnings in El Dorado to provide outfits to the girls participating in the Dream It Be It program. By winning this award El Dorado Soroptimist was able to present the award check for $524.00 to Christy Stewart, the director of Great Beginnings.
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

El Dorado teacher begins retirement

Debbie Smith, a second-grade teacher at Grandview Elementary School in El Dorado, is about to retire. That, however, has not affected how she has approached this school year. "She’s in her final year of teaching but she brings the excitement of learning to her students that you expect from a first year teacher," said Kristi Knapp, a parent of one of Smith's students. "Her personality shines above all else. Always going the extra mile no matter the theme."