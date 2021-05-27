Kim Kardashian failed the “baby bar” exam, considers ending dream to become a lawyer

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.