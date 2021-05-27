Cancel
Kim Kardashian failed the “baby bar” exam, considers ending dream to become a lawyer

By Melissa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian’s a failure. When it comes to the bar exam anyway. In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of KUWTK, Kim told her sisters she failed the baby bar exam which in her case is required in order to be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

